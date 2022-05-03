Primary Election is Today!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Hey you have the chance to have your voice heard, so make sure you get out and vote. This is the primary election, so this includes those that are Reps and the Senates on the seats in Congress.

If you need to know where to go to VOTE log on to cuyahogocounty.gov to find the voting poll close to your location. Polls are open up to 7:30p.

So get up, and get your vote out! Allow your voice to be heard. Do your part in making sure we have the right people in the right position.

We are not telling you who to vote for but just to go VOTE!