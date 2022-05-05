ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC London 2022 tickets: When are they on sale and where can I buy them?

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Following a wildly successfuly visit to the English capital in March, the UFC will return to London just four months on.

Mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion typically stages an event at the O2 Arena once a year, but its first card in the venue since 2019 – a result of the Covid pandemic – made for a record-breaking evening , one on which numerous British fighters shone, leading UFC president Dana White to promise a quick return to London.

As such, this month saw the announcement of another UFC London event, which will take place at the O2 Arena on 23 July.

Wigan heavyweight Tom Aspinall – who won his main event against Alexander Volkov at the O2 in March – will headline again, taking on Curtis Blaydes .

In the co-main event, Liverpool’s Darren Till goes up against Jack Hermansson in a middleweight bout.

Tickets for UFC London will go on general sale on Friday 27 May via AXS and Ticketmaster. Fight Club and O2 priority members can buy tickets from Wednesday 25 May, however.

Meanwhile, newsletter subscribers and fans who register their interest can gain early access to tickets from Thursday 26 May. Fans can register their interest in the event at UFC.com/London .

March’s edition of UFC London was the highest-grossing Fight Night in UFC history as well as the highest-grossing sporting event in the history of the O2 Arena. More than 17,000 fans were present for the card.

The Independent

The Independent

