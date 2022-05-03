Selling Sunset Star Christine Quinn Left The Oppenheim Group

After five binge-worthy seasons it looks like things may over for Christine Quinn at the Oppenheim Group on Selling Sunset . The season five finale episode left things open-ended after Christine was caught trying to buy clients from her one-week maternity leave replacement , Emma Hernan . Christine was called in to the realty office to speak with her superiors on the matter, but instead, she no-showed the appointment.

For the first time ever , fans of Selling Sunset will be treated to a reunion episode. This hallmark moment was presumably when viewers would learn about Christine’s fate with the Oppenheim Group. Unfortunately, Christine contracted COVID , or something , and wasn’t able to make the reunion taping. Not even a video call!??!

Lucky for us, a source revealed to Us Weekly how things end for dear Christine . It was reported that she is no longer with the Oppenheim Group. The source said, “It was Christine’s decision to leave the Oppenheim Group.” How convenient! Christine’s bio has also been cut from the brokerage’s website according to the source.

Christine’s disagreements with Jason and Brett Oppenheim doesn’t start and stop with her ethics, apparently. It’s also reported that she has left the company because they were not forward thinking enough with their use of cryptocurrency. Said Christine, “A lot of brokerages are very wary about accepting crypto because they don’t understand the inner workings of it, so that’s why it’s very difficult for agents to do these transactions.”

Christine told Forbes earlier this month, “A) the brokers don’t know anything about crypto; B) don’t know how to do it; and C) don’t understand how reliable and how safe it actually is. The process that RealOpen [the company she cofounded with her husband] uses is absolutely reliable and fool-proof.” Weird that she wasn’t sharing her botox and burger or caviar and couture gimmicks, if you ask me.

While we know the series is green lit for two more seasons , there is no word yet on plans for season six for Selling Sunset . With the exit of Christine , the split of Jason and Chrishell Stause , and the promotion of Mary Fitzgerald , it’s anyone’s guess what things could look like.

[Photo Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images]

The post Selling Sunset Star Christine Quinn Left The Oppenheim Group appeared first on Reality Tea .