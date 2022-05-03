ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil's Government Launches Debt Renegotiation Program for Tax Disputes

Cover picture for the articleBRASILIA (Reuters) - The Brazilian government announced on Tuesday a debt renegotiation program for debtors owing it 150 billion reais ($29.9 billion) in legal disputes and controversies over tax payments. The program will grant a discount of up...

