ESPN's Todd McShay hails Velus Jones Jr. as Bears' best draft pick

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Chicago Bears’ 2022 11-man draft class consists of some intriguing names. The Bears landed two immediate contributors in the secondary in Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker. But it’s third-round wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. who stood out to ESPN analyst Todd McShay.

Jones is coming off a breakout 2021 season, where he totaled 62 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns. He was also a force on special teams as a returner after averaging 27.3 yards on 23 kickoff returns (with one touchdown) and 15.1 yards on 18 punt returns, earning him SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year honors.

While there are some who believe the Bears might’ve reached on Jones high in the third round, there’s plenty to love about Jones. He’s a speedster with great run-after-the-catch ability who has the potential to develop into a weapon in Luke Getsy’s offense.

McShay loves Jones’ upside, and he went as far as to explain why Jones was Chicago’s best draft pick.

“I love Jones’ upside,” McShay said, via ChicagoBears.com. “He’s a tad under 6-foot and is still refining his route running, but look at his speed and contact balance. He is a threat any time the ball is in his hands, with instincts and elusiveness in the open field and the breakaway speed to take the top off the defense. Jones’ 4.31 in the 40 ranked fourth among all participants at the combine and second among receivers, and he’s built like a running back.

“Chicago can get the ball in his hands on quick slants and let him pick up extra yards. They can target him on deep shots. They can get him involved on sweeps. And they can use him in the return game, where he averaged 24.4 yards per kickoff return and 15.1 per punt return during his college career.”

Jones joins a Bears receiving corps led by Darnell Mooney and newcomer Byron Pringle. Jones projects as a WR3, where he can carve out a role for himself in Getsy’s offense and give quarterback Justin Fields another playmaker to throw to.

VikingsTerritory

Vikings Welcome Back Familiar Name

After the 2022 NFL Draft, an event in which the Minnesota Vikings added 10 new players, the franchise made several moves to expand the roster to 90 players. One of them flew under the radar on Monday — the re-signing of fullback Jake Bargas. Bargas, a hybrid fullback and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James & LaMelo Ball Want The Same Head Coach: Report

Following the NBA regular season, a plethora of teams decided to fire their coaches after lackluster seasons. Among those teams were the Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, and a whole host of others. The Hornets and Lakers are certainly the biggest stories as some believe those teams grossly underachieved. The Lakers were especially a shock to NBA fans as they couldn't even make the play-in round despite having guys like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis.
NBA
Yardbarker

Packers Listed as Destination for Four-Time Pro-Bowl Free Agent Wide Receiver

The overall feeling among Packers fans on social media is that they loved the draft. Addressing the defense as well as the offensive line, not to mention grabbing their wide receiver of the future. Not only did they trade up for Christian Watson, but they drafted a total of three wide receivers. However if the season started today, Green Bay would still may be hard-pressed to identify their number one wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Named as Landing Spot for Two-Time Pro-Bowl Free Agent Tight End

Robert Tonyan was brought back on a one year “prove it” deal after tearing his ACL in 2021. In 2020 Tonyan had a record breaking year for Green Bay. He finished with 52 catches and almost 600 receiving yards that year. However the 11 touchdowns he had in 2020 were the most of any Packers tight end in a season in franchise history. It was thought he may be the answer going forward after that season.
GREEN BAY, WI
