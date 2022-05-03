ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Brantley Gilbert Fans Excited About Big August Concert in Bossier

By Gary McCoy
 2 days ago
Diverse. That's the first word that comes to mind when you see the line up scheduled for Brantley Gilbert's huge concert at Brookshire Grocery Arena. It's another stop on Brantley's "Son of the Dirty South Tour" and it's coming to Bossier City, Louisiana on August 25 at 7:00 pm....

KTBS

2022 Little Miss Queen Pageant

BOSSIER CITY, La.- Amazing Curves Boutique LLC hosted its first annual pageant at the Bossier City Civic Center Saturday on the upswing for the Big Sister- Little Sister program. This pageant helped build self-esteem for young ladies and allowed the display of talent, beauty, and black girl magic through stunning outfits and 'bad n bougie' attitudes.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

318 Restaurant Week: Boba Xpress

BOSSIER CITY, La. - 318 Restaurant Week has returned to Shreveport-Bossier City for the week of May 2-7, 2022!. On Monday, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe featured Boba Xpress in Bossier City. Taste the goodness of the Bubble Tea, Fruit Tea, Smoothie, Milkshakes, Special Drinks, and Coffee made from fresh high-quality ingredients.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

Mother’s Day deals and events in Shreveport-Bossier

(KTAL/KMSS) – Mother’s Day is Sunday. From brunch and yoga to a pre-Mother’s Day party and a sweet deal on ice cream, here’s a look at some of the deals and things to do around Shreveport-Bossier. Events. 10 a.m. Saturday. Reservations required. 10 a.m., Friday. Brownlee...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

