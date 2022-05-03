The benefits of proper landscaping

This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Chicken Noodle Soup. This 1-year-old pup can be nervous in new situations and environments but just needs a little positivity and patience to come out of his shell. Chicken Noodle Soup would do best in a home where any children are over the age of 8.
This West Bent, Wisconsin home is seriously beautiful. I mean, it should be, it's being sold for $4.7 million! It's on a working farm so if you've dreamed of running a farm or owning farm animals for fun this is a great opportunity. If you also want to keep your guests very far away when they come over, this is also the perfect home for you.
MILWAUKEE - Bug season is here, which means you’ll need a good insect repellent to protect you from bites. But not all repellents can get the job done. Consumer Reports has tested more than 50 of them to find out which ones will let you enjoy the great outdoors, bug-free.
Comments / 0