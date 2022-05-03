ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

The Cinco Best Parties in Shreveport-Bossier for Cinco De Mayo

By Krystal Montez
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cinco De Mayo Is One of the Best Unnoficial Holidays Ever. If you disagree it's probably because you don't like tacos and margaritas. If you don't enjoy burritos, tacos, beer, and margaritas I can't fix you. If you love food especially Mexican food I have some places you need to check...

965kvki.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Talk 860 KSFA

Whataburger Offering Free Breakfast To Teachers This Week

As the school year comes to an end, we want to take a moment and say THANK YOU to all our East Texas educators for the hard work you put in. Just like a lyric from a song by 2Pac says "You are Appreciated", we want you all to know that your work doesn't go unnoticed by not only us but great companies like Whataburger. This week they're showing love to teachers with a special offer!
MESQUITE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Shreveport, LA
Bossier City, LA
Society
Shreveport, LA
Society
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Bossier City, LA
Lifestyle
City
Bossier City, LA
96.5 KVKI

Is This Hair Hack A Life Changer For Louisiana Women?

Louisiana is known for having some of the most beautiful women in the world, but the near-constant heat and humidity can do a real number on our hair!. At 47-years-old, I have long dark hair that I've held off on cutting. Don't think that I haven't thought about it though. Summer is upon us here in the great state of Louisiana and with it comes big hair. You can be fresh from the shower, apply as many products as you want, blow your hair out straight, and then hit it with a straightening iron and your hair will still frizz up the second you walk out the door. I'm really starting to understand why so many women opt to go with shorter styles. But I love my hair! I know it's a pain and I know it makes it even harder to cool down in the summer, but I'm going to stay vain for a while longer, darn it! I happen to think it's my best feature and I'm not ready to give up yet.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Beer#Parade#Bourbon Bar#El Cabo Verde#Community Party#Provenance Community#Cinco De Mayo Celebration
KTBS

2022 Little Miss Queen Pageant

BOSSIER CITY, La.- Amazing Curves Boutique LLC hosted its first annual pageant at the Bossier City Civic Center Saturday on the upswing for the Big Sister- Little Sister program. This pageant helped build self-esteem for young ladies and allowed the display of talent, beauty, and black girl magic through stunning outfits and 'bad n bougie' attitudes.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
96.5 KVKI

Magoo is a Big, Handsome Boy and is Available for Adoption Now

Magoo is a big, handsome boy that would love to be a lap dog if he could!. Meet Magoo today at Pet Savers Shreveport. His adoption fee is $150 and he's already up to date on her shots and neutered. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
96.5 KVKI

Find Out How You Can Be in a Movie Filming in Shreveport Area

Local residents are needed for a football crowd scene for a movie currently being filmed in the Shreveport area. The Northwood Acting Studio will be filming scenes for the move "The Blind" featuring the story of Duck Dynasty's Phil Robertson. The producers need volunteers to fill the seats of a football stadium for some shots being filmed over the next couple of days.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Watch Garth Brooks Honor Shreveport Musician

You have probably seen the performance of Garth Brooks "Callin' Baton Rouge" at LSU Tiger Stadium dozens of times on social media over the weekend, but you might not realize the country legend honored one of our own before belting out this massive hit. Brooks introduced Gordon Kennedy to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy