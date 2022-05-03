Over 100 have cast ballots early in Perquimans

As of late Tuesday morning 133 voters had cast early ballots in the May 17 primary and school board election in Perquimans County.

Perquimans Board of Elections Director Kathryn Treiber said turnout so far has not been bad.

“It’s better than in the (November 2021) municipal election,” Treiber said. “It’s still early. If it hasn’t picked up any by the end of next week I might be a little worried but I’m not worried at all. It’s early.”

Early voting for the primary election is taking place at the Perquimans Board of Election office at 601 South Edenton St., Hertford, on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday, May 13.

Early voting will also be held on Saturday, May 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.