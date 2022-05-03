ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Chief Justice Has Ordered An Investigation Into The Leak Of The Roe V. Wade Draft Opinion

By David Mack
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FAlFJ_0fRfCzeJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUcyz_0fRfCzeJ00

Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett, John Roberts, Brett M. Kavanaugh, and Stephen G. Breyer at the State of the Union on March 1.

Saul Loeb - Pool / Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade that would wind back decades of abortion rights in the US, prompting Chief Justice John Roberts to order an investigation into what he described as a "betrayal of the confidences of the Court."

The statement came the morning after Politico published an extraordinary draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito in a pending abortion case in which he and other justices in the conservative majority appeared poised to overturn the landmark abortion rights cases of Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey (1992).

A statement from a Supreme Court spokesperson confirmed the leaked opinion was genuine but stressed it was not the court's final decision, which may not be issued until July. The spokesperson stressed that the final position of the justices on the pending case, which concerns a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi , may change.

Stunned legal observers said the leak, which is practically unprecedented in the modern history of the top US court , could severely damage Americans' trust in the court — and the Supreme Court justices' trust in each other.

"To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed," Chief Justice Roberts vowed in his statement. "The work of the Court will not be affected in any way."

Roberts said he had ordered the Marshal of the Court to launch a probe into who may have leaked the document.

"We at the Court are blessed to have a workforce — permanent employees and law clerks alike — intensely loyal to the institution and dedicated to the rule of law. Court employees have an exemplary and important tradition of the Court.

"This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here," Roberts said.

More on this

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
John Roberts
WEKU

The original Roe v. Wade ruling was leaked, too

People march around the Minnesota Capitol building in St. Paul protesting the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision in January, 1973.AP. The news site Politico sent shockwaves across the country last night when it published what appears to be an initial draft majority opinion — written by Justice Samuel Alito and reportedly circulated inside the court — suggesting that the U.S. Supreme Court intends to strike down Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#Chief Justice#State Supreme Court#Roe V Wade#The Supreme Court#Americans
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WUSA9

Anti-abortion activist known for fetuses in home demonstrates at SCOTUS after leaked draft of Roe v. Wade ruling

WASHINGTON — After a bombshell Politico report that shared a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting Roe v. Wade could be overturned in the coming months, a D.C. anti-abortion activist now known for housing fetuses made a public appearance supporting the possible ruling. Lauren Handy joined throngs of protesters spanning all political persuasions Monday night encouraging those who would like to see the landmark SCOTUS ruling overturned to "keep fighting."
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CBS Minnesota

‘Not On My Watch’: MN Politicians React To Report That Suggests SCOTUS May Overturn Roe V. Wade

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCCO/CBS News) — The Supreme Court appears ready to overturn its landmark decisions establishing the right to an abortion, according to the report of a draft opinion from Politico, a decision that — if finalized —  would dismantle 50 years of precedent and pave the way for states to severely curtail abortion rights in the United States. The reported leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court is breathtaking and unprecedented in modern times, and has already sent shockwaves through Washington and the nation. Late Monday, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the court. In Minnesota, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz...
MINNESOTA STATE
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

4K+
Followers
487
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy