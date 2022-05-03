Hornets coaching search: Charlotte to interview Mike D'Antoni, Kenny Atkinson, more for vacancy, per report
After moving on from James Borrego last month, the Charlotte Hornets are beginning to interview candidates for their head coaching vacancy. Early candidates for the gig include Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Dallas Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney and former Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni, according...www.cbssports.com
Comments / 1