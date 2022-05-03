ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Hornets coaching search: Charlotte to interview Mike D'Antoni, Kenny Atkinson, more for vacancy, per report

By Michael Kaskey-Blomain
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter moving on from James Borrego last month, the Charlotte Hornets are beginning to interview candidates for their head coaching vacancy. Early candidates for the gig include Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Dallas Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney and former Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni, according...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Wondered If He Was Going To Be Traded Or Released Because He Wasn’t Allowed To Play For The Nets: “I Was Sitting At Home Wondering What My Future Was Going To Look Like."

Kyrie Irving had a very difficult season last year. Due to the New York vaccine mandate, Irving was not allowed to play home games for the Brooklyn Nets as he was unvaccinated. Irving eventually got to play regularly when the mandate was lifted. But before that happened, there was a...
NBA
