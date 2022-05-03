ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s The Exact Moment Ryan Reynolds Realized That Blake Lively’s Dress Was Completely Transforming On The Met Gala Carpet, And Fans Are Obsessed

By Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

If there’s one person who most definitely understood the assignment at this year’s Met Gala, it’s Blake Lively .

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

The actor, who cochaired the event alongside her husband, Ryan Reynolds, flaunted not just one, but two incredible looks on Monday night’s carpet.

Gotham / Getty Images

A bit of background knowledge for anyone who’s unfamiliar: Blake and Ryan have previously rocked up to the Met in perfectly coordinated outfits that embody whatever annual theme is at play.

Dia Dipasupil

But over the past few years, the pair have skipped the highly coveted event — including the most recent, which took place last September.

Gotham / GC Images

So this year, fans were delighted to learn that Blake and Ryan had taken on the roles of cochairing the event alongside Anna Wintour herself to help put everything together. This year, the theme was In America: An Anthology of Fashion , aka gilded glamour and white tie .

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Of course, fans were even more overjoyed when the couple actually made their return to the iconic carpet.

Rob Kim / GC Images

Embodying the theme of the night, Ryan wore a velvet Ralph Lauren suit and white waistcoat — both representative of the Gilded Age and white-tie attire.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

And Blake made a statement as she rocked up in a custom copper Versace dress, which featured a huge bow on the hip.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

But while Blake’s dress initially turned heads, it only got better as she unveiled — with the help of her assistants — an entirely different second look underneath !

Blake Lively’s dress is unveiled at the #MetGala. https://t.co/2kVWwK9Yn6

@Variety 10:02 PM - 02 May 2022

Blake’s dress switched from its initial shade to a stunning green fabric, with the actor even swapping her original copper gloves for new green ones.

James Devaney / GC Images

Explaining the meaning behind the incredible dress — and how it so perfectly fit with the theme of Fashion in America — Blake told E! News about all the “little references to New York City” within her outfit.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“So I arrived in copper and then it [patinated] to a verdigris,” she said, referring to how copper develops a blue-green layer of corrosion when exposed to oxide compounds, which taints the color of its surface — like on the Statue of Liberty.

blake lively’s dress inspired by the oxidation process of the statue of liberty. #MetGala2022

@lidolmix 11:15 PM - 02 May 2022

“This is the constellation from Grand Central Station,” she said, pointing at one part. “This is architecture from the Empire State Building — the Statue of Liberty. It’s, you know, lots of little references to New York City.”

James Devaney / GC Images

It goes without saying that Blake’s dress has taken fans by storm.

Blake Lively understood the assignment. #MetGala2022 #MetGala

@lmlcbyn 02:20 AM - 03 May 2022

Blake lively singlehandedly carried the whole met gala this year

@mercurymugler 06:06 AM - 03 May 2022

Blake Lively action.#MetGala

@maira_saavedraa 12:05 AM - 03 May 2022

But among all the fans’ reactions to the iconic transformation, there’s one person who saw the whole thing IRL and couldn’t quite contain his excitement: Ryan Reynolds.

Gilbert Carrasquillo

And thanks to a video surfacing across the internet, we’ve learned that Ryan’s jaw dropped as he watched his wife from a distance while she exhibited the new look.

If he Doesn't look at you the way RYAN looks at BLAKE , Girl he is not the one 😭❤️#MetGala #MetGala2022 #BlakeLively #RyanReynolds

@AgentPerry___ 12:25 AM - 03 May 2022

After looking visibly gobsmacked at Blake’s dress, Ryan can be seen beaming and clapping as she poses in front of the cameras.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

And, as if fans needed a reason to love the couple even more, this latest exchange has warmed everyone’s hearts — with one viral tweet about Ryan’s reaction already racking up well over half a million likes on Twitter.

ryan reynolds’s reaction to blake lively’s dress reveal omg

@filmlamet 10:03 PM - 02 May 2022

ryan's reaction when they unveiled blake's dress 😭😭

@betterotb 10:08 PM - 02 May 2022

ryan’s reaction, i can’t 😭

@brinaspugh 10:09 PM - 02 May 2022

Props to Blake and Ryan, who are now being labeled by fans as king and queen of the Met Gala!

RYAN REYNOLDS &amp; BLAKE LIVELY. KING &amp; QUEEN OF THE MET GALA. 😍❤️✨ @VancityReynolds @blakelively #MetGala2022 #MetGala #RyanReynolds #BlakeLively

@magicaljulesxo 10:11 PM - 02 May 2022

