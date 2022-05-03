ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

05_03_22 SCOTUS Leak and Education Funding

By Your Financial Editor
 2 days ago

The leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court may be the first breach of its kind. POLITICO has...

POLITICO

Merrick Garland is underscoring that Joe Biden has not interfered with the DOJinvestigation into the president's son, Hunter.

Garland repeatedly emphasized that the U.S. Attorney in Delaware — a Trump appointee — is fully in charge. Hunter gatherers: Attorney General Merrick Garland insisted Tuesday that there has been no improper political influence over the Justice Department's investigation into President Joe Biden’s son Hunter's business dealings.
CBS Minnesota

‘Not On My Watch’: MN Politicians React To Report That Suggests SCOTUS May Overturn Roe V. Wade

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCCO/CBS News) — The Supreme Court appears ready to overturn its landmark decisions establishing the right to an abortion, according to the report of a draft opinion from Politico, a decision that — if finalized —  would dismantle 50 years of precedent and pave the way for states to severely curtail abortion rights in the United States. The reported leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court is breathtaking and unprecedented in modern times, and has already sent shockwaves through Washington and the nation. Late Monday, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the court. In Minnesota, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mic

Biden’s response to the SCOTUS draft is weak as hell

Over the past few years, Republicans nationwide have increased their attacks on abortion access. Last night, a frightening leak from the Supreme Court suggested that Roe v. Wade will soon be overturned. As the nation reels, our good ol’ leader has come in with sage advice: Go out and vote. Because “not voting” is totally the reason why we’re here in the first place.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

