Marlins: +1.5 (-250) Total: 7 (Over -110/Under -110) The Marlins are getting a ton of respect in the market with Luzardo on the mound. The former top prospect is starting to find his stride with Miami after being traded from the A's last season, but this may not be the best matchup for the lefty. Luzardo's walk rate is still high, four walks per nine innings, and the Padres generate the most in baseball this season.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO