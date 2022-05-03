ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'Star Wars' fans to get screening of film where franchise started

By Lydia Pantazes
mynews13.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Star Wars fans will be able to watch “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”...

www.mynews13.com

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Trailer: The Jedi Master Cannot Escape Darth Vader On May 27

Although the show will be missing the month’s famed “Star Wars” celebration day of May 5th, the grand return of one of the franchise’s most beloved characters is almost here. Directed by Deborah Chow of “The Mandalorian,” written by Joby Harold of “Army of the Dead,” with cinematography from frequent Park Chan-wook collaborator Chung Chung-hoon, and music from Natalie Holt and John Williams, the second trailer for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” has arrived for its eagerly-anticipating fans.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: New Obi-Wan Kenobi Poster Teases Long-Awaited Rematch

Star Wars’ upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi just released a brand new poster of the titular Jedi today. Since it is May 4th, a lot of Star Wars content is being released today in celebration of Star Wars day. Fans all around the world got a fresh new trailer for the...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

How to watch the Star Wars movies in order (release and chronological)

Figuring out how to watch the Star Wars movies in order is no easy task. It might seem straightforward, but there are nine mainline movies, two spin-offs, and now the Disney Plus shows to take into account, and everyone seems to have a different opinion about the right way to watch the saga. Trying to find the perfect starting point can get complicated – but that's where we come in. We've explained the very best ways to watch the entire franchise, whether that's chronological, by release, in flashback order, or even sorted for an Obi-Wan Kenobi-centric experience.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Van Nuys, CA
Rolling Stone

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Jedi Master Dodges the Empire and Aims for Redemption in New Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Obi-Wan Kenobi outruns bounty hunters and aims to redeem himself after losing Anakin Skywalker to the dark side in the new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ limited series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. The new show is set 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, but before the events of A New Hope, with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Kenobi from the prequel trilogy. The new trailer opens with Kenobi warning about the resurgent Empire while keeping tabs on a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine. “When the time comes, he must...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Lucas
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Fans#The Force Awakens
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

Your Roadmap to a Galaxy Far, Far Away! Get Answers to All Your Star Wars Timeline Questions

You don’t need the force to navigate the Star Wars universe, but a timeline might come in handy. Since the original trilogy first took fans to a galaxy far, far away in the late ’70s and early ’80s, the sci-fi franchise, created by George Lucas, has expanded to include a prequel trilogy, a sequel trilogy, standalone films, in addition to animated and live-action series.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
epicstream.com

Ian McDiarmid Officially Confirms Palpatine Return in Upcoming Star Wars Show

There's no denying that Emperor Palpatine is one of the most iconic villains in Star Wars lore and the role was played to perfection by Ian McDiarmid. The 77-year-old Scottish actor last made his appearance as Darth Sidious in The Rise of Skywalker and fans have been clamoring to see more of him.
MOVIES
San Angelo LIVE!

New Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer Drops On Star Wars Day!

MOS EISLEY, TATOOINE- In honor of Star Wars Day, May the 4th, Disney has released a brand-new Obi-Wan Kenobi video trailer. The official synopsis reads: Ewan McGregor returns in the iconic role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a special event series on Disney+. Officially titled “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, the series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The…
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy