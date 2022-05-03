ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Mom Creates Ultimate List of Fun Things For Parents to Do With Their Kids This Summer

By DJ Digital
 2 days ago
DJ Digital

If you're a parent who is wondering what to do with the kids this summer, then look no further.

A Lafayette mom by the name of Hannah Bernard is currently going viral on Facebook with local parents as she is live-updating a list of fun things to do during the summer with kids.

Bernard's post is currently sitting at 3,000+ shares in a little less than one week and the activities range from hyper-local things to do in Acadiana, to things that kids would enjoy across the state of Louisiana.

I'm here to tell you that this may be the most thorough list of local activities for kids that I've ever seen. A lot of parents seemed to agree.

Facebook

Not only did Hannah take the time to list out the activities, but she also categorized them to make it easy for parents to look them up depending on what activities their kids may enjoy most.

The lengthy list includes splash pad locations, swimming pools, water parks, museums, trails for hiking, outdoor activities, zoos, aquariums, indoor activities, playgrounds, kid-friendly restaurants with arcades and activity rooms, tours, state parks, beaches, and so much more.

There is also a section for DYI at-home projects for days when parents are looking to weather a rainy day or live within a budget.

Bernard also has helpful information like pricing, subscriptions, and helpful tips to help parents save even more money.

Theresa Turner, Unsplash

I highly suggest that you find a way to bookmark this, as Bernard reposts the list every year with new additions based on suggestions and new activities that pop up around Acadiana and throughout Louisiana.

Oh, and for a bonus treat, check out Hannah's running list of Snowball and Ice Cream stands to beat the summer heat while out doing all of these fun activities.

