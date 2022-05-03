ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FBI Says Sextortion Cases Involving Kids on the Rise in Louisiana

By Bernadette Lee
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s6M06_0fRen9F600
Bernadette Lee

The FBI has sent out a warning via a press release about them seeing an uptick in the amount of sextortion cases involving children.

They say predators will pose as young people on social media, pretend to be their friend then lure them into sending them sexual videos. What comes next is the predator will then blackmail the child to send them money.

FBI Arkansas and FBI New Orleans officials are saying there has been an increase in the number of these case in Arkansas and North Louisiana.

Here is how FBI officials say these people take advantage of children:

A predator (posing as a child on social media) uses deception and manipulation to convince a minor victim, usually 13 to 17 years old, to engage in explicit sexual activity over video chat.

The videos or images are secretly recorded and saved by the predator.

The predator then reveals they have saved the recordings and attempts to extort money from the juvenile victim by threatening to post the videos on various social media pages.

To receive money, the predator may ask for bank account login information or request gift cards.

It's a terrible crime, and victims feel humiliated according to officials. They add that it can be extremely difficult for young victims to come forward, but it's somthing that children should be encouraged to do. There are severe penalties for sextortion crimes, and anything should be to the FBI in New Orleans in 504-816-3000.

As I Parent, What Do You Look For?

The FBI says there are several good reminders for our children:

  • You don't really know who you are talking to online. Chlldren should always proceed with caution when encountering anyone. If your child doesn't know them, they should block them.
  • Predators will pretend to be anyone they need to in order to get what they want from your children, and videos/photos are not true proof of who someone claims to be
  • Remind your child to be wary of anyone who want to chat via a game or app and especially if they want to chat on another platform.
  • Always let your children know they can tell a trusted adult about anything suspcious or makes them feel uncomfortable.

The FBI also wants to remind anyone who has had something like this happen to never delete any of the information as it will be crucial to the prosecution of the crime.

Comments / 1

Related
KHOU

Louisiana deputy who survived 2016 ambush has died

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy who survived a 2016 ambush that killed three other law enforcement officers died on Thursday. Nick Tullier's family confirmed his death on Thursday, writing on their Facebook page that "God has gained his best angel this morning." East Baton Rouge...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Sextortion#North Louisiana#Fbi New Orleans
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Squirrel Attacks Man in Louisiana, Results in Significant Injuries

The Slidell Police Department reported on social media that they recently responded to a call about a squirrel attacking a man. Upon arrival, officers found the elderly man still fighting with the wild animal. According to a social media post by the police department, "A 78-year-old elderly man was actively...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy