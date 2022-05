HICKORY, N.C. — The Newberry College Wolves women’s lacrosse team (11-8, 5-7 SAC) fell to the Wingate Bulldogs in a hard-fought South Atlantic Conference semifinal matchup, 15-10. The Bulldogs got on the board first, but Marissa Plumer (Chester, Md.) responded a few minutes later. However, Wingate was able to go on a three goal run to take a 4-1 lead, but the Wolves answered again as Plumer scored back-to-back goals for the early hat trick and cut the deficit to one. The Bulldogs tacked on two more to push their lead back out to three, but Heather Johnston (Merritt Island, Fla.) drew and converted on a free-position with 18 seconds left in the period to end a high-scoring first quarter.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO