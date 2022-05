The odds of Missourians being able to bet on their favorite sports teams later this year are dwindling, as the end of the Missouri legislative session draws near. The Missouri House approved sports betting legislation back in March for anyone 21 and older to place wagers online or inside sports venues and casinos. But in the Senate, members can’t find a path forward, and it comes back to regulating slot machines.

