Pound Ridge, NY

16 Threshing Rock Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576

 2 days ago
POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 16 Threshing Rock Road in Pound Ridge is listed at $2,250,000.

Check out the details of this listing:

  • Type: Property
  • MLS ID: H6175410
  • 3.16 acres
  • Built in 1999
  • 5 Bedrooms
  • 4 Bathrooms
  • 1 Half Bath
  • Estimated Taxes: $37,970

