16 Threshing Rock Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576

A man who was shot and killed on a sidewalk in the area has been identified by police. Dutchess County resident Cain Smalls, age 29, was found around 4 a.m. Sunday, April 17, in the city of Poughkeepsie. Smalls, of the city of Poughkeepsie, was found after officers responded to...
A pair of Pennsylvania men who ran out of gas got a lift from police officers back to their dilapidated vehicle, then then police station after authorities found drugs and ammo in the car, they said. Lower Moreland officers were patrolling Philmont Avenue when they saw a silver Nissan Altima...
A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
A North Carolina man was caught impersonating someone else while driving a Jaguar in Pennsylvania, police say. Jayquan Edwards, 25, of Oxford, NC, was behind the wheel of a Jaguar with a “counterfeit temporary license plate and heavy window tint” when Lower Allen Township police spotted the car on the 1200 block of Lower Allen Drive around 3 p.m. on Jan. 2, the department said in a release.
A 62-year-old welder died in a fall from a Ferris wheel in New Jersey Monday, May 2, NJ Advance Media reported.The subcontractor was killed while working at Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, an Ocean City amusement park, President Jay Gillian said in a statement. Gillian also is the city's mayor. Robert W…
Dunkin' Donuts is again being sued by a New Jersey resident purportedly burned by hot coffee. This time, though, the alleged victim is blaming a faulty cupholder, NJ Advance Media reports. Samantha Picklo suffered second- and third-degree burns when the coffees that a worker placed in the cardboard drink holder...
There are a variety of creatures that have made their way to New York and they don't belong here! Invasive bugs, worms and fish to name a few. There is one fish that was recently found in the Hudson River Near Poughkeepsie and if you happen to catch one, kill it and leave it on land.
Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.
A body found floating in the Susquehanna River has been identified by his wife as the man shot by police during a domestic incident last January, CBS 21 reports.The body found between Middletown and Three Mile Island is Miguel Maldonado Jr., 36, his wife, Andrea Maldonado told the outlet, identifyi…
Beloved mother of two and New Jersey college student Avinique Sabree Marshall-Bethea died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 19. She was 28. Born in Trenton, Avinique grew up in Lawrence and Ewing and graduated from Lawrence High School, her obituary says. Avinique later earned an Associate’s Degree from Rowan University and...
Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
A pair of brothers from Newark have been arrested in the murder of a local grandmother celebrating her birthday, authorities announced.Jonathan Ritchie, 21, of Newark and Josiah Ritchie, 19, killed Debra Derrick, 63, who was celebrating her birthday and that of her late twin sister when she was sho…
A New York man has claimed a $10,000,000 lottery prize.Ermilo Gatica, of Manhattan, claimed a top prize in the New York Lottery's Black Titanium scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Friday, April 29.He chose to receive his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $6,122,400 after required withh…
A New York man has claimed a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize from a ticket purchased in the Hudson Valley.Osman Antonio Calderon Linarte, of Brooklyn, claimed the top prize from the Sunday, March 27, CASH4LIFE drawing, New York Lottery announced on Monday, May 2.NY Lottery reported that the w…
Nearly a quarter-million dollars in cash and more than 100 pounds of marijuana were seized during a raid on an illegal marijuana dispensary doing business in a Route 38 strip mall in Burlington County, authorities said. The bust resulted in five arrests, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina alongside...
Beloved Sussex County mother of two Danielle Alana Assante died suddenly on Friday, April 22. She was 37. Born in Pequannock, Danielle graduated from Newton High School in 2003, her obituary says. She had pursued several different jobs over the years, including dog training, restaurant management, and other “odds and...
An accused drug dealer in the Hudson Valley has been arrested for allegedly participating in a conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and for traveling and using facilities of interstate commerce to operate a narcotics business enterprise, and murdering a customer he believed was stealing from that…
A New Jersey man who allegedly had help from his parents covering up a rapper's shooting death has been convicted of first-degree murder, authorities announced. Ryan D. Keough shot Terrence "T.R." Coulanges, 29, of Old Bridge, on Jan. 9, 2019 at a home on Farm Lane in Bound Brook around 5:45 p.m., when neighbors said they heard gunshots, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said.
Nearly 600 pounds of marijuana, 3.5 ounces of cocaine, two weapons and nearly $158,000 in cash were seized during a drug bust along the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The investigation focused on the distribution of cocaine, marijuana, and pain medication laced with fentanyl in the Ocean and Mercer County areas, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
A New York woman was charged after police say she tried — and almost succeeded — in scamming an 80-year-old Hamilton man out of $15,000. Mildreth Santamaria-Tirado, 40, of Corona, is accused of trying to fraudulently collect $15,000 from a Hamilton man on Friday, April 15, the Hamilton Police Division said.
