Lions Sign '22 Freshman Jack Elrod

When the Detroit Lions traded up to the 12th overall pick on Thursday, there was plenty of intrigue regarding the quarterback position. As it turned out, the Lions moved up to supply their existing QB, Jared Goff, with more assistance. Detroit's trade with Minnesota during the 2022 NFL Draft allowed general manager Brad Holmes to spend the selection on Alabama receiver Jameson Williams, a player Holmes coveted not only because of his position, but for what he brings to the table as a playmaker.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO