Killen, AL

Lions Sign '22 Freshman Jack Elrod

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lions golf team has another signee for the 2022-23 season, Jack Elrod...

The Spun

Bru McCoy, Former 5-Star Recruit, Announces Transfer Destination

Former USC wide receiver Bru McCoy has announced his decision to join the Tennessee Volunteers for the 2022 season. McCoy, a five-star recruit in the 2019 class, entered the transfer portal back in January after a season marred by troubling legal issues. Head coach Josh Heupel and the Tennessee program immediately reached out as potential suitors.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Jack, AL
Alabama Sports
Killen, AL
MLive.com

Jaelin Llewellyn’s jump to Michigan: Ivy League coaches expect success

Yale head coach James Jones saw Princeton point guard Jaelin Llewellyn’s talents up close for three seasons, most notably at the tail end of a game this past January. Yale led by 12 with a little more than three minutes to go before Llewellyn, who’d been just OK for much of the game, “all of the sudden bangs four of the toughest 3s you’ll see,” according to Jones.
YALE, MI
thecomeback.com

NCAA considering major NIL decisions

There have been a lot of controversies since the ruling came down that student-athletes were able to use their name, image, and likeness (NIL) to make money. Lots of student-athletes and schools have taken advantage of the situation but it may have all come to a head with the situation surrounding Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL

Lions GM Brad Holmes 'was just in love with' WR Jameson Williams, wanted security of fifth-year option

When the Detroit Lions traded up to the 12th overall pick on Thursday, there was plenty of intrigue regarding the quarterback position. As it turned out, the Lions moved up to supply their existing QB, Jared Goff, with more assistance. Detroit's trade with Minnesota during the 2022 NFL Draft allowed general manager Brad Holmes to spend the selection on Alabama receiver Jameson Williams, a player Holmes coveted not only because of his position, but for what he brings to the table as a playmaker.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Falcons Reportedly Visiting With Veteran Free Agent

Even in May, there are still plenty of NFL free agents looking for a home. The Atlanta Falcons hosted one of those players today. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, veteran linebacker Nick Kwiatkowski visited the Falcons on Thursday. The seventh-year pro also reportedly has two other visits scheduled. Kwiatkowski...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Predicting the UDFA most likely to make the Lions 53-man roster

In 2021, the Detroit Lions struck paydirt with a handful of undrafted free agent rookies. Given opportunities on a low-end roster, several UDFAs made major contributions and proved they are part of the long-term rebuild, notably CB Jerry Jacobs and OG Tommy Kraemer. Jacobs proved to be one of the top rookie CBs in the NFL, outperforming many players drafted in the first two days.
DETROIT, MI

