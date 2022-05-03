ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester Man Shot While Sitting In His Vehicle

By Kim David
 2 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man was shot late Monday while sitting in his pickup truck. Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says the 21-year-old was parked in the 400 block of 11th St SE around 11:00 pm when two males walked up and tried getting into the truck. Moilanen...

