Deerfield-Windsor held a recent signing ceremony for senior Tyren LeBeauf, who will play college basketball at South Georgia Tech. LeBeauf, a 6-foot-1 guard, earned first-team all-region and newcomer of the year honors this past season, his first at Deerfield-Windsor, after helping the Knights to a 20-6 record and the second round of the state playoffs. He was an all-district selection as a sophomore and a junior at Hahnville (La.), his previous school.

ALBANY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO