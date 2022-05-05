ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Black Bear Captured In Delaware County Relocated To Less Populated Area In Dauphin County

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IGWa9_0fReJ1Sq00

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — The hunt for a black bear in Delaware County is over on Wednesday. Officials captured the bear overnight.

Residents waking up Wednesday morning can be a little more at ease as officials have announced they caught the bear. Tuesday’s efforts paid off.

“I find that pretty crazy. It’s a very suburban area. It’s not many wooded areas around here,” Drexel Hill resident Matthew Carroll said.

Officials found the bear near Baltimore Pike.

Early Wednesday morning, Clifton Heights borough and State game wardens released a video of a drowsy bear hanging from a tree and then ultimately making its way down. Once the bear was immobilized, wardens scooped in with a tarp to capture and remove the bear.

Officials spent hours on Tuesday searching for the roaming bear They even set up a bear trap with sweets to lure the bear in Kent Park in Drexel Hill.

Wardens were able to tranquilize the bear at least once but then lost track of it. Eventually, it ended up in someone’s yard.

As the bear was in her yard, A driana Fernandez shot all the activity with her cell phone and put it on Facebook live while police, firefighters, and Pennsylvania game wardens converged on the scene.

“I was just upstairs watching TV and I see all of these lights and people talking, and I’m like, ‘Did someone get pulled over out front?’ So I go to look out the window, there’s cop cars and then I look out back and there’s just 30 cops just everywhere for Yogi the bear,” Joshua Switz said.

The Game Commission says the bear was released to a less populated area in Dauphin County on State Game Lands.

CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey and Madeleine Wright contributed to this report.

Comments / 6

Truth Sets U Free
5d ago

I live in Northern Delaware, and we had a brown bear come down here from Pennsylvania! The bear was caught in the Trolley Square area which is in the city!! We, humans, invade their spaces, and then get surprised when they’re in our space!!

Reply
12
Kira Marie
5d ago

They need to stop building up here in the Poconos. We are gonna lose all our wildlife up here.

Reply(1)
10
Related
WTAJ

CENTRE POLICE: this yard item is attracting black bears

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hibernation is over and bears are out and on the move. Phones at the Ferguson Township Police Department in Centre County are ringing with reported sightings. “We probably get about a dozen calls a week about bears.” said Sergeant Ryan Hendrick with the Ferguson Township Police Department. Ferguson police and the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Delaware County, PA
City
Drexel Hill, PA
County
Dauphin County, PA
Dauphin County, PA
Lifestyle
City
Clifton Heights, PA
Delaware County, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Delaware County, PA
Government
Dauphin County, PA
Government
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
CBS Philly

Former Pennsylvania AG Kathleen Kane In Custody At Montgomery County Prison After DUI Charge, Spokesperson Says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Former Attorney General Kathleen Kane is in custody Friday at Montgomery County prison after a recent DUI charge, which is in violation of her parole terms, a county spokesperson told Eyewitness News. Kane served as the Attorney General of Pennsylvania from 2013 until 2016. Kane resigned following her conviction for perjury, obstruction of justice, and other related charges. Kane was the first woman and first Democrat to be elected as Pennsylvania’s Attorney General.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Organs Of Boys Shot By Pennsylvania Mom Will Save Lives Of Others: Report

The 9- and 13-year-old boys shot by their mom while in bed in the Philadelphia suburbs were not expected to survive, authorities said the evening of the incident. Trinh Nguyen, 38, was under the influence when she was captured around 11:30 a.m., at the United Methodist Church in Washington Crossing, hours after the shooting at her Timber Ridge Road home in Upper Makefield, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tranquilizer Dart#Bear#State
PennLive.com

Man, 39, dies in cell at Camp Hill prison

A 39-year-old inmate at SCI Camp Hill was found unresponsive in his cell while correctional officers were making rounds Wednesday, authorities said. Joel Vanderpool was pronounced dead at 3:27 a.m. after emergency responders performed CPR, according to prison Superintendent Laurel Harry. Pennsylvania State Police were notified and are investigating Vanderpool’s...
CAMP HILL, PA
WTAJ

Woman charged with stealing over $6K from Weis Markets

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union woman was charged with theft after police say she stole $6,700 from a Weis Markets in Huntingdon County. Michelle Brown, 48, was working as a book keeper for the retailer when she was found to have taken the money over two months from Feb. 20 to April […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

FOUND: Missing Man Located By Kayaks On Jersey Shore

UPDATE: A 46-year-old Ocean County man who went missing near a creek has been found, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. David Wright was located in Berkeley Township along the Cedar Creek, by a search crew on kayaks, reports said. First responders were trying to find a way to get...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WMUR.com

Girl who vanished from Puerto Rico 30 years ago could be in New England, according to FBI

BOSTON — The FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are asking for help as they continue to investigate the disappearance of a girl from Puerto Rico. Officials believe Michelle Delfi-Feliciano is still alive and could be in the area of Boston or Lawrence, Massachusetts. She also could be in Florida, New York, Connecticut, Georgia or Pennsylvania. Other areas of interest are Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
LAWRENCE, MA
105.7 The Hawk

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
MyChesCo

Serial Bank Robber from Delaware County Sentenced

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Michael George, 31, of Broomall, PA, was sentenced Wednesday to seven years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $4,790 in both forfeiture and restitution by United States District Judge Joel H. Slomsky for committing four bank robberies over the course of about a week in March 2020.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

$400 bottle shoplifted from NJ liquor store

Avalon police are looking for men who have expensive taste in liquor but don't feel like paying for it. The Avalon PD posted photos on Facebook of a transaction in a liquor store where men apparently stole one bottle of expensive Johnnie Walker Scotch while two other men were distracting the clerk by buying another bottle of the Scotch with cash.
AVALON, NJ
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Pennsylvania

As we all know, Pennsylvania is a wonderful state. The State of Independence has some of the country's most interesting history, culture, and beautiful scenery. According to the US Census Bureau, Pennsylvania is the fifth most populous state in America, with a population of approximately 12,805,190 residents.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
62K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy