ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Planet Fitness offering free workouts to teens

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OD18I_0fReH1XG00

Teenagers looking for some physical activity this summer have been invited to work out at any Planet Fitness location for free.

In a news release, Planet Fitness announced that high schoolers aged 14-19 are invited to work out for free at any of its locations across the United States and Canada from May 16-Aug. 31.

“As the leader in fitness, we believe we have a responsibility to provide a welcoming, safe, and Judgement Free environment for high school students to improve their physical and mental wellness, particularly given the challenges they have and continue to face in the wake of a pandemic,” Chris Rondeau, Planet Fitness’ CEO, said in a statement. “Our study found that nearly all (92 percent) high school students agreed that when they are physically active, they feel much better mentally. Fitness is about feeling good, too, and our hope is that High School Summer Pass empowers teens to create life-long workout habits to help them succeed in every aspect of their lives.”

The High School Summer Pass Initiative was formerly known as the “Teen Summer Challenge” in 2019. At the time, Planet Fitness said more than 900,000 teenagers took part and completed more than 5.5 million workouts.

Planet Fitness said in its news release that it had commissioned a national study to “shed light on mental and physical health from both teens’ and parents’ perspectives.” That study found 78% of teens who responded said that having access to a place to work out would benefit their health and fitness journeys. The same study found that 89% of parents who responded said that regular exercise and physical activity helped their teenagers cope with the challenges of the pandemic.

Teenagers who want to take advantage of the program can pre-register on Planet Fitness’ website.

All teenagers who sign up for the High School Summer Pass Initiative will be entered for a chance to win a $500 scholarship, with one awarded in each state. One $5,000 grand prize scholarship will also be awarded. The scholarships can be used for athletic or academic activities and programs, KHOU reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
WebMD

Do Your Kids Get Enough Exercise?

Kids ages 6 to 17 need to get at least 1 hour of exercise every day. It helps them sleep better, burn off energy, and even build stronger thinking skills. Their exercise should be enough to get them breathing faster and their heart rate up. Depending on your child, that could mean a brisk walk to a really good run.
KIDS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Scholarships#High School#Planet Fitness
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
MedicalXpress

Exercise warnings over long COVID recovery

Patients experiencing long COVID are receiving "inconsistent advice" on how to resume physical activities, according to a major study. It found that some health care professionals were recommending patients should gradually increase their physical activity levels, but the researchers warn this could result in symptoms getting worse. Instead, they say...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
LiveScience

ProForm Pro 9000 treadmill review

The ProForm Pro 9000 treadmill brings plenty to the table and comes locked and loaded with challenging on-demand classes and live workouts, from an array of trainers and famous faces. You’ve also got a whippet-like max speed of 22 km/h and challenging -3% to 12% incline and decline settings to play with. With dimensions of 59.6” / 77.3” / 35.3”, this treadmill certainly carries a presence, so you’ll need both cash and space to house it.
FITNESS
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Chris Bumstead Shares A Killer Arms Workout

Classic Physique Olympia champion Chris Bumstead recently shared his favorite arms workout. Bumstead is the reigning Olympia Classic Physique champion. One of the most dominant champions in the division’s history, Bumstead has won the Olympia Classic Physique title in 2019, 2020 and 2021. He will try to make it four in a row at the 2022 Olympia that is scheduled to take place from Dec. 16th to 18th in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AlyzSE

Incorporating exercise into the busy daily routine

My daughter just spent her spring break with my parents which left me with an empty house. With the extra time I was able to fit in extra workouts, did some yard work and took a lot of walks while dog sitting for my parents. Not having to cook for a week, I also ate super clean and am feeling incredibly healthy. Since they are all headed back from their adventures, I've spent some time trying to figure out how to maintain some of the extra fitness while I get back into the regular routine.
MICHIGAN STATE
PopSugar

Build Up Your Core Strength With This 30-Minute Cardio Workout

Join the founders of LIT Method, Justin and Taylor, for a 30-minute core-and-cardio burn that will get your heart pumping! In this routine, you'll start with a dynamic warmup that will take you through a series of modified jumping jacks, butt kicks, crossbody pulls, squats to alternating toe taps, and other exercises that will have you smiling along the way. With a hero round and a rewarding cooldown, you'll feel accomplished by the end of this workout.
WORKOUTS
LiveScience

Best treadmills 2022

Having one of the best treadmills in your home gym set-up can really elevate your workouts. No longer will you have to miss a run because of poor weather, as you’ll be able to jump on the indoor tread and sprint as much as you want. These machines are...
WORKOUTS
petmd.com

Are Hamster Exercise Balls Dangerous?

The following content may contain Chewy links. PetMD is operated by Chewy. Hamsters are popular pets because of their small size and quiet demeanor. Within their captive environment, space is limited, so toys that allow safe movement while being confined are ideal. Plastic hamster balls are often used as exercise toys but they can be dangerous to hamsters if used improperly.
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Sunny Health and Fitness Bike SF-B1002 review

The Sunny Health & Fitness Bike (SF-B1002) might not top our best exercise bikes 2022 list, but it still offers a good indoor cycling experience at a budget-friendly price. It looks like a typical spinning bike you’d find in the gym, and has a sturdy steel frame with a simple black, red and gray design. The heavy 49lb flywheel provides a smooth and quiet ride, while the manual resistance dial transitions easily between levels.
BICYCLES
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilding Legend Dexter Jackson Looks Lean in Retirement, Shares Favorite Biceps 21s Session

Jackson has competed in the sport for nearly three decades and in that time, reached incredible heights as an IFBB Pro. His commitment to the craft and willingness to train made him a more than worthy adversary at any bodybuilding show. Dexter achieved first place at the 2008 Mr. Olympia, marking the biggest win of his career, and in the process, defeated fellow legend, four-time Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler. “The Blade” also earned the distinction of having won the Arnold Classic a total of five times.
WORKOUTS
BobVila

The Best Outdoor Saunas of 2022

With a rise in consumer preference toward health and wellness, outdoor saunas are becoming increasingly popular. Beyond enjoyment and relaxation, saunas have been found to provide a myriad of health benefits like improving heart health, reducing stress, fighting illness, burning calories, flushing toxins, and relieving sore muscles. When shopping for...
LIFESTYLE
Mens Journal

The Best Adjustable Kettlebells: Can Anything Rival Bowflex?

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. Working out from home is great but...
WORKOUTS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
67K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy