ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mother shoots sons in their beds; faced eviction after not paying $11,000 in rent, authorities say

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KBnbi_0fReDjfL00

A Pennsylvania mother has been charged after being accused of shooting her two sons in their beds.

Trinh Nguyen, 38, is charged with shooting her 13- and 9-year-old boys in the head as they lay in their beds Monday morning, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Nguyen is also accused of trying to shoot her neighbor, who happens to be her ex-husband’s nephew, but her gun did not fire.

“Trinh Nguyen handed him a box of photos outside of the residence and asked him to give the box to her ex-husband whom he worked with. When (he) turned around to face Nguyen, he saw Nguyen pointing a black revolver to his face. Nguyen then pulled the trigger two times, but by the grace of God, the gun did not fire,” Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said, according to WPVI.

The man disarmed her by wrapping her in “a bear hug,” officials said, according to WPVI.

She then drove off but was eventually caught about two hours later.

Law enforcement took her to an area hospital because it appeared that she was under the influence of drugs, Weintraub said, according to WPVI.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known, but police are continuing their investigation, the Inquirer reported.

Officials said that Nguyen had been in a court fight with her landlord, Corinna Tini-Melchiondo, for several months, accused of not paying more than $11,000 in rent. A judge had ruled in the landlord’s favor and ordered Nguyen and her family to leave the home by Tuesday.

Tini-Melchiondo is the sister of Nguyen’s ex-husband Ed Tini, the Inquirer reported. She is also the mother of the man that Nguyen is accused of trying to shoot, the Courier Times reported.

Nguyen lived in a part of a duplex shared by the Melchiondo family.

Nguyen is charged with four counts of felony attempted homicide and one count of possessing an instrument of crime, which is a misdemeanor, the Courier Times reported.

Her sons were not expected to survive and were being kept alive until their organs could be donated. Once that happens, the charges against Nguyen will be upgraded to homicide, Weintraub said, according to WPVI.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
WTRF- 7News

Mom calls 911 repeatedly after son brings girlfriend home

(WTRF) A South Carolina mother was arrested by deputies after repeatedly calling 911 on her son for bringing his girlfriend home. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home just before midnight on Tuesday, cleveland19 reports. When deputies arrived on the scene they found the mother heavily intoxicated, arguing with her […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Wpvi
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania woman arrested after she was allegedly under the influence and struck and killed a firefighter

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force said officers took 23-year-old Khanyae Sade Kendall into custody around 8:30 a.m. on April 14 in Gaithersburg, Maryland after the Harrisburg City Police Department issued a warrant searching for Kendall who violated her parole. In 2017 Kendall was charged with homicide by vehicle while under the influence and homicide […]
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Concord News Journal

Toddler dies during surgery after the stubborn senior hospital staff decided to perform the operation even though they were warned the hospital was not properly equipped to handle the procedure, lawsuit

Parents are literally prepared to do everything in their power and will go above and beyond to provide their best for their children especially when it comes to children’s health. Whether it’s simple cold or other more complicated illness, it is well known that parents should remain dedicated in keeping children as healthy as possible in the first two years of their lives until they build immunity which is crucial in their further development.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

A couple who was missing found fatally shot in woods near home

A missing New Hampshire couple was found Thursday evening shot multiple times in a wooded area by a hiking trial near their home. Authorities are investigating the deaths of 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid whose bodies were found near the Broken Ground Trail in Concord, New Hampshire, reported cleveland19. Witnesses say the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
65K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy