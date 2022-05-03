ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Inside West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose’s Met Gala Glam Prep: ‘We All Came in With a Game Plan’

By Marisa Petrarca
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Everyone’s buzzing about Ariana DeBose’s gilded glamour at the 2022 Met Gala and Us Weekly’s Stylish has all the exclusive details about her look — and the exciting behind-the-scenes action of her getting-ready process.

Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Style

Read article

The Oscar-winning actress, 31, stunned in a dazzling gold eyeshadow look at Monday night’s fashion festivities, courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Andréa Tiller using Lancôme products exclusively.

The beauty pro looked to the West Side Story star’s baroque Jeremy Scott Moschino gown for inspiration. “Since the dress was so ornate, I wanted to keep the makeup more classic and emphasize Ariana's gorgeous eyes,” she said. “I chose to do a smokey eye with hints of bronze, black and a bright pop of gold to complement the gown.”

To get the eyeshadow look, she used the Ombre Hypnôse Stylo Shadow Stick in Onyx to create a smoky base on the outer edges of her eyes, followed by bronze tones from the brand's Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Bois Corail on the lids.

Then, she applied the Color Design Eyeshadow in Gold Lamé and Drama Liqui-Pencil in Café Noir to the waterline for extra smoky drama. To finish the look, she applied three coats of the brand's new Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara (coming mid-May) for serious volume and fullness.

“To balance the look, I kept her skin youthful yet sculpted and her lips juicy and fresh,” she continued. Two of the many Lancôme products she relied on to get the look were the Star Bronzer in Sunswept and Juicy Tubes in Magic Spell .

Shawn Mendes! Kid Cudi! These Were the 15 Best-Dressed Men at the 2022 Met Gala: Photos

Read article

The team (comprised of Tiller, hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew and stylists Zadrian Smith & Sarah Edmiston ) had three hours to get ready in a two-bedroom suite at The Mark Hotel in upper Manhattan (which may sound like a lot of time to some, but…isn’t).

“We all came in with a game plan that was discussed via group text the night before when we saw the dress on Ari for the first time, it was beautiful,” the makeup artist recalls.

Tiller tells Us that “the vibe getting ready was relaxing and serene." Impressive, considering this all sounds like it would be pretty hectic, right? "We had scented candles going and were surrounded by beautiful flower arrangements which enhanced the experience and spirits.”

Even better, they had a great soundtrack. They started DeBose’s glam by streaming the Mamma Mia movie in the background and then listened to Gypsi Kings and some Barbra Streisand, who are two of DeBose’s favorites.

Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Met Gala: Top 5 Looks of the Night

Read article

“As we got close to being done, we all were getting super excited because Ari looked amazing. Once the dress was on, we all gasped,” said Tiller. “The look was insanely regal.”

Naturally, solo photos of DeBose ensued, followed by pictures with Scott, “who had an outfit to match Ari — it was iconic!”

Before DeBose left for the main event, the team had to stick to their annual tradition of cheersing with champagne. Another epic Met Gala in the books!

Keep scrolling for an inside look at the star's Met Gala glam prep.

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Rihanna Shut Down the 2022 Met Gala Without Even Showing Up

The theme for this year’s Met Gala was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, and emphasized “Gilded Glamour.” Rihanna – now in her third trimester of pregnancy – shut down The Met without even stepping foot onto the red carpet. Her presence was felt via her image being immortalized as a marble statue for the event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thesource.com

Rihanna’s Appearance at The Met Gala Is Her Biggest Boss Move Yet

Rihanna shut down this year’s Met Gala and she wasn’t even physically in the building! In honor of the singer and moguls’ show-stopping looks at this year’s annual charity ball The Met Museum dedicated a tribute to Rihanna by immortalizing her with a marble statue that bears her likeness- baby bump included. The statue was placed with the other Greek-Roman god statues a true testament to her star power and impact on the world of fashion. Rihanna revealed the look on Instagram with the caption ”shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!”
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Hailey Bieber Strikes a Fierce Pose on Met Gala Red Carpet

Hailey Bieber is stunning in white at the 2022 Met Gala. The 25-year-old model stepped out, sans her husband, Justin Bieber, for Monday's annual event at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art. In the spirit of this year’s theme, “Gilded Glamour and White Tie,” the model wore stunning, white,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Edmiston
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Shawn Mendes
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Upper Manhattan#Glam#Red Carpet Fashion#Eyeshadow Palette#Gold Lam
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NYLON

Charli XCX's "Used To Know Me" Video Is Full Of Extravagant Looks

Charli XCX has the budget. Never one to skimp on her visuals, the pop star’s latest video for Crash party anthem “Used To Know Me” channels at least eight different, distinct, and completely extravagant looks — from Marie Antoinette-core to sexy nun and ‘80s aerobic instructor. Let’s get into them ahead:
CELEBRITIES
BET

Regina King Is This Year's Met Gala Co-Chair, So We're Highlighting Her Best Fashion Moments!

On the first Monday in May, the coveted Met Gala will return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year the annual event will expound upon the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion with its second installment titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion—an exploration of men’s and women’s fashion in the nineteenth century to present-day. The first installment, titled In America: An Lexicon of Fashion, explored the varied cultural identities that comprise the fabric of America.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Kylie Jenner wears Off-White wedding gown on Met Gala 2022 red carpet

The Kardashian-Jenners never fail to surprise. Along with her clan of sisters – who were all invited to the 2022 Met Gala for the first time by Anna Wintour – Kylie Jenner had her own take on “Gilded Glamour.” The 24-year-old donned an Off-White wedding dress on the red carpet, which was complete with a veil and billowing skirt. But this gown had a twist: the veil was attached to a backward baseball hat, perhaps an homage to all-American sports. While Kim Kardashian has been a regular at past Met Galas, this will be the first year for her famous sisters Khloe and Kourtney. See all the celebrity looks from Met Gala 2022 with Page Six Style’s live coverage. But this isn’t Kylie’s first rodeo. While she was absent last year, in 2019, she sported an all-purple ensemble next to sisters Kendall and Kim. She and her family come hot off the tails of their court case against Blac Chyna, which reached a verdict today. While Chyna sued Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie for defamation, the jury decided no damages would be awarded to Chyna.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Lizzo's 2022 Met Gala Look Is, Of Course, Good As Hell

All the rumors are true: Lizzo totally slayed her 2022 Met Gala look. The singer, 34, arrived at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 in Thom Browne. Of course, she made sure to stop and pose for fresh photos with the bomb lighting while walking the red carpet (see every star's look for this year's Met Ball theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," here).
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Cindy Crawford's Daughter Kaia Gerber Is a Statuesque Stunner Dripping in Silver on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Met Gala is well underway and we’ve already seen so many great looks. Stars like Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, who are two of this year’s co-chairs, totally ruled the red carpet, and don’t even get us started on some of the incredible designs that made their red carpet debut. Plus, a number of famous celebrity kids hit the Met Gala red carpet with total confidence and poise. Among the dazzling gowns we’ve seen this evening, Cindy Crawford’s lookalike daughter Kaia Gerber fashioned a gorgeous Alexander McQueen dress that...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Pete Davidson’s Met Gala ‘Sexy Nun’ Outfit Included a Tunic Dress & Wingtip Boots for a Striking Debut in 2021

Click here to read the full article. As rumors swirl around the 2022 Met Gala — now less than two weeks away — it’s time to reminisce on looks from the 2021 event. Currently at top of mind — particularly as the look’s designer Thom Browne’s Fall 2022 show approaches — is Pete Davidson. Last September, the 2021 Met Gala — which raises funds annually for the Metropolitan Museum of Art — saw an explosion of experimental suiting. Among the Thom Browne-clad army of bespoke skirted men, including Lee Pace and Evan Mock, was Davidson. The “Saturday Night Live” star was...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

131K+
Followers
16K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy