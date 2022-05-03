ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

Collin County Election: Every Vote Counts

By Local Profile
Local Profile
Local Profile
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This content was independently produced in partnership with, and underwritten in part, by the Collin County Business Alliance. Why and how to run...

localprofile.com

Comments / 2

Related
WFAA

'We are in a crisis': Dallas County Commissioners say some Dallas County judges are not clearing dockets fast enough, creating huge backlog

DALLAS — Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price has been sounding off alarm bells about the backlog of criminal cases in Dallas County courts. ”These are individuals who are sitting in jail whose cases have not been adjudicated and there are victims and a lot of individuals who are waiting. They are in limbo,” said Price.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collin County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Collin County, TX
Elections
Collin County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Early voting ends May 3 for general election: What Lewisville, Flower Mound, Highland Village residents should know

Early voting for the May 7 general election ends May 3. Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village residents will see local candidates for Lewisville City Council, Flower Mound Town Council, Highland Village City Council and Lewisville ISD board of trustees on their ballots. Since early voting started April 25, 26,045...
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
Local Profile

Local Profile

Plano, TX
2K+
Followers
969
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

 http://www.localprofile.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy