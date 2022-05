Nearly 1 in 4 women in the U.S. are expected to get an abortion at some point in their lives, according to a 2017 study. If Roe v. Wade is struck down, as a leaked draft memo from the U.S. Supreme Court suggests it could be, it will have a major impact in states across the country that have already signaled their intention to restrict or ban abortion.

