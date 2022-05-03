ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama 2023 QB target Eli Holstein puts up impressive numbers at Elite 11

By Stacey Blackwood
 2 days ago
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

It seems like Nick Saban and the Alabama football coaching staff have shifted their focus to just two quarterbacks in the class of 2023. Arch Manning has stolen the majority of the headlines, but coach Saban and company are also particularly high on Eli Holstein as well.

With all the uncertainty surrounding Manning’s recruitment, it seems as though Holstein’s recruitment is a little less dramatic. After all, his last name isn’t Manning.

Recently Holstein competed at the Elite 11 in Las Vegas and put up out-of-this-world numbers during his workout.

The Elite 11’s official Twitter account released a tweet with Holstein’s numbers and how he compared to some of the top NFL quarterbacks when they worked out for the event.

They would also release a tweet showing Holstein’s numbers compared to the rest of the competition in Vegas.

Holstein is obviously a gifted athlete who will most likely continue to rise in the rankings before signing day.

Currently, it looks as if Alabama has taken the lead for the one-time Texas A&M commit. Hank South of BamaOnline recently put in a crystal ball for Holstein to the Tide.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor Holstein’s recruitment throughout the process.

