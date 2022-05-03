This Is Texas' 'Bucket List Eatery'

Photo: Getty Images

Fine dining may not be an every day thing, but it's good to feel fancy and special even for a little bit. Whether you're on a staycation or a fancy date night, "swoon-worthy" restaurants are fun every now and then.

Cheapism compiled a list of each state's bucket list eatery. The website states, "Be forewarned: These spots aren't where you go to save money . These are the often-iconic restaurants where you'd go to celebrate a special occasion, brag to your foodie friends, or simply feel like royalty, if only for an evening. So where should you go to sample some of the best fine dining near you? Read on to find out."

According to Cheapism, Texas' bucket list eatery is The Inn at Dos Brisas in Washington. The website explains:

"As the Inn at Dos Brisas brags on its website, this is the only Forbes five-star restaurant in Texas. It sources many ingredients from its very own 42-acre organic farm, berry patch, herb garden and orchard, and the tasting menu changes frequently depending on what's fresh. Inside, you'll find decor befitting a Spanish country manor; outside, there are sweeping views of the rolling Texas countryside."

