Title-chasing Arsenal not looking past Tottenham, Jonas Eidevall insists

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
 2 days ago

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall is refusing to look beyond his side’s must-win Women’s Super League game against rivals Tottenham as the title race hots up.

The Gunners have to beat their north London neighbours at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night if they are to have any hope of becoming champions on the final day.

Victory will see them move a point behind current leaders Chelsea, but their hopes will be over if Spurs can avoid defeat.

Eidevall says there is no point focusing on Sunday, when they travel to West Ham.

“I don’t look that far ahead, I have massive respect for the Tottenham side,” he said. “We need to focus on winning and if we can do that everything will be on the line on Sunday. We need to do it ourselves tomorrow.

“It is a massive game for us, going to the Emirates, it’s a north London derby. Let’s focus on that, if we don’t win then it’s all over and Sunday doesn’t matter.

“We need to do something tomorrow. I always say ‘it’s a derby so it is filled with emotions’. It is two very different teams. Both have been performing well in the season.

“For me, that is unrealistic thinking about Sunday now. It is Tottenham. I am so excited to go to the Emirates and play them. First we take that and then we’ll think about West Ham.”

Spurs, who have lost twice to Chelsea in recent weeks, have never beaten Arsenal, though took a point from them in a feisty reverse fixture earlier in the season.

Boss Rehanne Skinner says it would not mean more to her if they were able to deny the Gunners a shot at the title.

We hope to rise to the challenge and that is what's on the players' minds

Rehanne Skinner

“They were our biggest fans when we were playing Chelsea to be honest,” she said.

“I’m not concerned about the title race, I am just concerned about getting as many points as we can out of the last two games.

“It is going to be a tough test, that is what these games are about. We hope to rise to the challenge and that is what’s on the players’ minds.

“We want to try and get points out of it. They are a tough team and we are going to make it as hard as we can and maybe we can cause an upset and let’s hope that is the case.”

Manchester City will move into third position – a Champions League qualification spot – if they can make it eight wins in a row.

City take on Birmingham, fresh from a 7-2 hammering of Brighton at the weekend.

Gareth Taylor’s side have not dropped any points since losing to Chelsea at the start of February and will climb above their city rivals Manchester United with victory.

The Independent

The Independent

