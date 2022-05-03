ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranting couple removed from JetBlue flight after shouting homophobic slurs

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

A couple were removed from a JetBlue flight after an explosive rant in which they called fellow passengers “f****ts”, praised “the king” Elon Musk and claimed America was turning into China .

In the video, which has since been viewed nearly five million times in 24 hours, a blonde woman insults flight attendants and those sitting around her before the crew attempt to kick her off.

While the male passenger only interjects a couple of times, his partner launches a rant about vaccines, free speech and Musk.

