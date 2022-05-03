ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Is Texas' 'Bucket List Eatery'

By Ginny Reese
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XaIXu_0fRdvR5M00
Photo: Getty Images

Fine dining may not be an every day thing, but it's good to feel fancy and special even for a little bit. Whether you're on a staycation or a fancy date night, "swoon-worthy" restaurants are fun every now and then.

Cheapism compiled a list of each state's bucket list eatery. The website states, "Be forewarned: These spots aren't where you go to save money . These are the often-iconic restaurants where you'd go to celebrate a special occasion, brag to your foodie friends, or simply feel like royalty, if only for an evening. So where should you go to sample some of the best fine dining near you? Read on to find out."

According to Cheapism, Texas' bucket list eatery is The Inn at Dos Brisas in Washington. The website explains:

"As the Inn at Dos Brisas brags on its website, this is the only Forbes five-star restaurant in Texas. It sources many ingredients from its very own 42-acre organic farm, berry patch, herb garden and orchard, and the tasting menu changes frequently depending on what's fresh. Inside, you'll find decor befitting a Spanish country manor; outside, there are sweeping views of the rolling Texas countryside."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's bucket list eatery.

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity

10 Mexican Restaurants In Ottawa With Fiesta-Worthy Tacos & Margaritas

When you're feeling like taking a trip down to Mexico (but without the hefty price tag that comes with a plane ticket) why not check out some Mexican restaurants in Ottawa? There's no need to wait until Cinco de Mayo or Taco Tuesday to enjoy some authentic eats with a tasty margarita on the side.
RESTAURANTS
AL.com

Cinco de Mayo 2022: Margarita deals, food discounts to celebrate holiday

Today – May 5 – is Cinco de Mayo and that means plenty of people will enjoy their favorite Mexican food and drinks to celebrate. The day marks the time in 1862 when the outmanned Mexican army conquered the French forces of Napoleon III at the Battle of Puebla. The celebration, which is secondary to Mexican Independence Day celebrated in September, spread to the U.S. with miners from Mexico arrived in California.
FOOD & DRINKS
99.9 KTDY

6 Surprising Uses for Tequila Other Than as a Drink

Today is Cinco de Mayo, which loosely translates into " I am never drinking tequila again" or maybe it really means the 5th of May. Regardless, today will be a day that delicious Mexican foods and favorites will be served on "plates that are hot, don't touch them". It is also the day the tequila will become the national beverage for at least a few hours.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Washington, TX
City
Royalty, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
State
Washington State
Mashed

These Are The Oldest Restaurants In America

Inns have sheltered travelers forever, like the Keiunkan inn in Yamanashi, Japan, opened over 1,300 years ago. The United States is a much younger nation and can't match that, but taverns, saloons, and restaurants have played an important role in American history. The oldest inns in the U.S. were built in the 17th century and they, along with their local taverns, were the central social hub of their towns. People gathered to talk about politics and social issues while enjoying a meal or a drink. Travelers brought news of other places, and people of all classes often mingled.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucket List#Food Drink#Cheapism#42 Acre Organic Farm#Spanish
Salon

A spicy taste of Mexican street corn, ready in 15 minutes

You don’t need an expensive new piece of equipment, or an obscure ingredient you have to hunt for. You just need a fresh way of preparing an old favorite. In "One Way," we’ll revisit classic ingredients and dishes, giving them a new twist with an easy technique you haven’t tried before.
SEDONA, AZ
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KATU.com

Unique Tacos for Cinco de Mayo

Proportional Plate Blogger, Candice Walker made delicious potato tacos with a kick...just in time for Cinco de Mayo. Click here for Candice's Blog and for this recipe and for all her amazing recipes.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
InsideHook

According to the Oscars of Booze, These Are the 21 Best Tequilas and Mezcals

What tequila should you drink this year? Maybe you should consult with the Oscars of booze. Started in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) is the longest-running spirits competition in North America and the largest of its kind anywhere. Judges award Bronze, Silver and Gold medals through a multi-day blind tasting process — with the coveted Double Gold referring to entries that receive a Gold medal rating by all members of the judging panel.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Salon

Mole, "drowned sandwiches" and margaritas: Where a travel writer eats in Mexico

My wife, Morgan, and I visited Mexico for the first time in 2019, and ever since then, I've been dreaming of going back. Since we visited Mexico City last time, this time around we decided on flying into Puerto Vallarta and then driving to Guadalajara, from where we would fly home. The two cities are located in the western Mexican state of Jalisco, but are quite different, allowing us to feel like we were taking completely different trips.
TRAVEL
The Kitchn

This Cemita Poblana Is the Crispy Fried Pork Sandwich of Our Dreams

During my 2019 journey through all 32 states in Mexico, which inspired my cookbook, Mi Cocina, I passed some time in the city of Puebla. It lies about an hour southeast of Mexico City. I had walked to the Mercado Municipal La Acocota and was looking at ceramics when a crazy thunderstorm started. It shook the building and wouldn’t let up. I had not intended to eat there, but I was trapped. I didn’t want to walk in the rain and there were no taxis nor Ubers nearby.
RECIPES
The Independent

Freddie Bitsoie: The Navajo chef showing the world that Native American cuisine is far from boring

Freddie Bitsoie didn’t imagine a career in food when he was younger, although in retrospect it was always an underlying theme of his work, he tells The Independent. In fact, it wasn’t until an impromptu conversation with his anthropology professor at the University of Albuquerque that he ever really considered it.He had been studying ancient food systems in Chaco Canyon, New Mexico. Archaeologists had discovered the remains of macaw feathers and cacao beans in the area, suggesting that ancient Puebloans, the largest group of people to live there 900 years ago, had tremendous road and trade systems between central...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Mexican-American chef says tequila should be considered ‘sipping spirit’

Chef Fernando Olea says traditional Mexican spirits, such as Tequila and Mezcal, should be considered "sipping spirits".The owner of Mexican restaurant Sazón in Santa Fe has been singing the spirits’ praises ahead of hosting a tequila tasting event at the resturant as part of the inaurgal Santa Fe Literary Festival. The festival will be taking place between 20-23 May 2022. For more on the festival visit our Santa Fe Literary Festival section or visit the festival’s website. To find out more about buying tickets for the tequila tasting or other events at the festival click here.
FOOD & DRINKS
Y105

Iowa Has Some of the Cheapest Margs in the Country!

Commonly mistaken as Mexican Independence Day, Cinco de Mayo actually celebrates the Mexican Army's victory of the French in the Battle of Puebla — which took place on May 5th, 1862. A whopping 325,000 gallons of tequila are consumed by people every year on Cinco de Mayo. One of the most popular tequila-based beverages? Margaritas!
IOWA STATE
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy