TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is calling on Congress to pass federal legislation protecting the reproductive rights of all Americans. Murphy delivered remarks Tuesday morning following a report of a draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion. He condemned the idea of overturning Roe, but said New Jersey wouldn’t be affected because the state has enshrined the right to an abortion into state law. “If the Court takes this awful step, this decision will have no impact on New Jersey state law or the full right to reproductive...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO