Click here to read the full article. FLORENCE — During the first day of the two-day e-P Summit 2022 held on May 4 at the Stazione Leopolda in Florence (for the first time), participating brands and companies questioned how to efficiently improve the supply chain using circular and advanced technologies, and also how to create virtual spaces in the metaverse in a relevant and more engaging way. In the last year, the metaverse has become a great addition for fashion brands to show their collections, interact with customers and propose exclusive collaborations only available in the virtual world. For example, Gucci created...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 HOUR AGO