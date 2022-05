The Falcons’ new regime is finally sinking its claws into the roster. To begin their tenure, Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith were first tasked with untying all of the knots of the former regime. Thomas Dimitroff overextended himself and ended up with bloated contracts for Julio Jones, Matt Ryan, and others. To move forward, the new regime had to rid the books of all the bad contracts, which is exactly what’s unfolding.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO