Chicago Man Killed While Mowing His Lawn

By Logan DeLoye
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Chicago resident was mowing his lawn on Monday afternoon when he was suddenly shot and killed by an unidentified suspect in a drive-by shooting. This incident follows a recent increase in crime surrounding the Windy City. According to WGN-TV , the shooting occurred off of Jackson Street on the North side around 1:30 p.m.

Police arrived at the scene of the crime to find the 49-year-old victim in critical condition. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and died shortly after.

This murder proceeds a violent weekend for the city. WGN-TV mentioned that 26 people were wounded in shootings that occurred over the weekend and nine were killed. After assessing the rising crime rates; four more people were killed at the Loop during yet another shooting spree. A few events around the city have been cancelled due to the increase in crime .

A suspect has yet to be identified in the lawn mower murder case as Lake County Police work with the Lake County Task Force to solve the crime. According to NBC Chicago , police believe that the man riding the lawnmower was being specifically targeted by the gunman.

Lake County Police encourage anyone with information regarding the incident to call their tip line immediately.

Comments / 24

OnlineProfessor
2d ago

According to Lightfoot, we have made progress against violent crime in Chicago. I will give her credit for calling in the State Police to help out. The truth is though, we have needed the national guard since Trump was suggesting it.

Reply(9)
21
cody wolf
2d ago

It’s the city of North Chicago not the north side of Chicago, two different places

Reply(5)
15
#Shooting#Murder#Crime Rates#Police#Violent Crime#Wgn Tv#Loop#Nbc Chicago
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Girl, 17, found dead in Tinley Park home; authorities rule death a homicide

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A 17-year-old girl was found dead in the lower level of a home in Tinley Park over the weekend, and authorities have ruled her death a homicide. Tinley Park police were called Sunday night to the 7800 block of West 167th Street in the southwest suburb. They found the teenage girl dead on the lower level of the home. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office has ruled the girl's death a homicide, police said. Police detectives have identified a person of interest, who is not a threat to the community. A memorial has been set up in front of the house where the girl's body was found.
TINLEY PARK, IL
The Independent

Texas mother shoots burglar dead after he broke into her home while her three children were inside

A mother shot and killed a suspected burglar who was trying to break into her home in Texas while her three children were inside, according to authorities.The burglary gone wrong unfolded at around 10pm on Thursday night in the southeast side of San Antonio when the man allegedly entered the backyard of the woman’s home through an opening in a fence from a local park, reported ABC12.The intruder then tried to enter the home through the laundry room at the back of the house.Police said the woman, who is in her 30s, was home alone with her three children at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mummified body found in wall identified as missing Oakland man

A man whose “mummified” remains were found behind a wall at Oakland’s Kaiser Convention Center last month has finally been identified.The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau said the man whose body was found on 9 March by a construction worker was Joseph Edward Mejica, 42, of Oakland.Mejica was last seen alive on 22 August 2020 and according to Oakland’s Police Department was a known visitor to homeless camps in the city.A spokesperson for the coroner’s bureau told the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday that a cause of death for Mejica was still unknown, however. That is despite law enforcement not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
