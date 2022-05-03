Chicago Man Killed While Mowing His Lawn

Photo: Getty Images

A Chicago resident was mowing his lawn on Monday afternoon when he was suddenly shot and killed by an unidentified suspect in a drive-by shooting. This incident follows a recent increase in crime surrounding the Windy City. According to WGN-TV , the shooting occurred off of Jackson Street on the North side around 1:30 p.m.

Police arrived at the scene of the crime to find the 49-year-old victim in critical condition. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and died shortly after.

This murder proceeds a violent weekend for the city. WGN-TV mentioned that 26 people were wounded in shootings that occurred over the weekend and nine were killed. After assessing the rising crime rates; four more people were killed at the Loop during yet another shooting spree. A few events around the city have been cancelled due to the increase in crime .

A suspect has yet to be identified in the lawn mower murder case as Lake County Police work with the Lake County Task Force to solve the crime. According to NBC Chicago , police believe that the man riding the lawnmower was being specifically targeted by the gunman.

Lake County Police encourage anyone with information regarding the incident to call their tip line immediately.