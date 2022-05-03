ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford recalls Explorers made from 2020 to 2022

By Briana Chavez NBC Right Now Reporter
nbcrightnow.com
 2 days ago

Ford recalling about 250,000 Ford Explorers made from 2020-2022. The...

www.nbcrightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheFW

Ford Announces Recall for More Than 650,000 Trucks and SUVs

Heads up if you drive a Ford truck. Ford has announced that they are recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. The reason for the recall? The windshield wipers on some vehicles may break or malfunction during use. The vehicles involved in the recall are...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explorers#The Recall#Vehicles
CarBuzz.com

Ford's New Invention Will Help Bronco's Stuck In The Sand

Built with off-road enthusiasts in mind, the 2022 Ford Bronco provides a blank canvas for owners to equip their ride with dealer-installed aftermarket accessories. Some of these add-ons are purely aesthetic, while others create meaningful performance upgrades. It may already have an expansive parts catalog, but Ford is still thinking of new ideas (like retractable exhaust pipes) to help owners take advantage of their vehicles while off-roading. In fact, one such idea was just spotted in a recent patent filing.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2024 Ford Mustang Mule Boasted The First Production Front End

In recent weeks, Ford Authority spies have spotted multiple 2024 Ford Mustang prototypes out driving around, including a likely base model, a possible GT variant making some pleasing V8 sounds, and a possible Mach 1 or higher-performance model. Those same spies also captured some shots of the S650’s interior, giving us a good look at its new flat-bottom steering wheel. More recently, we’ve seen the front end of both a base and potential GT next-gen Mustang completely uncovered via a pair of leaks as well.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Recalls F-Series, Navigator and Expedition Models Over Embarrassing Issue

Earlier this year, Ford recalled more than 280,000 examples of the 2016-2018 F-150, along with 2016-2017 Navigator and Expedition models after it found that vehicles equipped with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine could suffer from a loss of braking power. As per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a faulty brake master cylinder could cause brake fluid to leak from the front wheel circuit into the brake booster.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
SlashGear

The 15 Best Cadillacs Of All Time

Cadillac is an iconic carmaker known for large, luxurious vehicles. These models stand out from the rest, from the Presidential Limo to its first sports car.
CARS
Motorious

1958 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible Is One Of Only 815

This is one of the rare Cadillac. The 1950s were a great time for the designers and engineers at GM because of the flamboyant style, which had become popular within car culture. America had been through many iterations of the automotive industry, but this one was set to be distinct in its dedication to going fast and looking good doing so. Naturally, this led to many significant developments in the automotive world, including this great car, of which only 815 were ever produced. This classic car was designed with the highest class taste in mind. So what is the excellent collectors' car which serves as a beacon for all vintage GM enthusiasts?
BUYING CARS
CNET

The Coolest Car at the New York Auto Show Was a 36-Year-Old Citroën

The best cars at the 2022 New York Auto Show this week weren't brand-new EVs, large luxury SUVs or modern sports cars -- the only cars that really got me excited were all over 20 years old. Tucked away between Subaru and Chevy's massive booths was a collaborative display from the folks at Radwood and the Saratoga Automobile Museum, and one of the Rad-era vehicles stopped me in my tracks and dropped my jaw. It's not often I come across a car that I've never seen in person before, but this was one on my bucket list: a 1986 Citroën BX 4TC.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Rare 2019 Cadillac CT6 Platinum With Blackwing Engine And Super Cruise For Sale

A rare 2019 Cadillac CT6 Platinum with the optional Blackwing V8 engine has appeared for sale at a GM dealership in Florida. This appealing full-size luxury sedan is one of a small number of 2019 model-year Cadillac CT6 Platinum models that left the GM Detroit-Hamtramck plant equipped with the optional twin-turbocharged 4.2L V8 LTA engine. This dual overhead camshaft eight-cylinder was factory rated at 500 horsepower and 574 pound-feet of torque in the CT6 Platinum, sending power to all four wheels via a GM 10-speed automatic transmission and a standard all-wheel drive system. This motor came standard in the 2019 and 2020 model-year Cadillac CT6-V, as well, producing 550 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque in that application.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Florida Man Crashes $700,000 Ford GT Just A Month After Buying It

Back in the 80s and 90s, supercars weren't nearly as quick as the hyper machines we have today, and over the years, the power levels and capabilities of these machines have exploded. The one thing that hasn't kept up with this growth in performance and capability is driver skill. It still astounds me that they allow anyone with a driver's license to buy a modern supercar, with the result usually being a very expensive pile of twisted metal after only a few hundred miles. Take ex-supercar owner Robert J. Guarini who recently crashed his extremely exclusive 2006 Heritage Edition Ford GT. The car was bought at auction for $704,000 and only saw a few miles on the road before meeting an untimely death.
FLORIDA STATE
fordauthority.com

2024 Ford Mustang To Launch With Carryover Engines: Exclusive

The 2024 Ford Mustang is expected to represent the first model year of the S650 generation, an era that may possibly introduce some revolutionary changes into the pony car lineup. As Ford Authority previously reported, it appears the cabin is slated to receive a substantial redesign that may end up being quite radical, as the Mustang has featured a relatively traditional center stack for many years. That said, it will remain similar to its predecessors in other areas though, as the lineup isn’t adopting any type of all-wheel drive setup whatsoever. On a similar note, sources have now explained to Ford Authority that the upcoming model isn’t expected to switch things up on the powertrain front either, as the muscle car will launch with carryover engines, namely the Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This 1980s Toyota Land Cruiser Costs $135,000

The Toyota Land Cruiser has become a high-end SUV with an expensive price tag, but this legendary vehicle comes from very humble beginnings. Introduced over 70 years ago, the Land Cruiser started off as a highly utilitarian piece of machinery; one can simply look at the classic FJ40 Series to get an idea of what this SUV was all about.
BUYING CARS
Road & Track

The Toyota Supra's Manual Transmission Is Sourced From BMW

If you've paid any attention to the Toyota Supra for the past four years, you'll know it's essentially a BMW underneath. Assembled by Magna Steyr alongside the Z4 convertible in Austria, it uses BMW engines and sports a BMW interior. It's no surprise to hear, then, that the newly available manual transmission for the Supra is also a BMW unit.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Ford Mustang Convertible Costs More Than A Porsche 911

The Ford Mustang is currently the world's best selling sports car, and with good reason; it's attractive, affordable, entertaining to drive, and offers impressive bang for your buck. Drive through any city in the US and you're guaranteed to spot a Ford Mustang in some state of tune. We've seen some beautifully modified examples in our time, and retro-modded classic Mustangs are fetching insane prices these days, but what about modern examples?
BUYING CARS
Truth About Cars

Abandoned History: General Motors’ Turbo-Hydramatic Transmissions (Part I)

A few weeks ago, we concluded Abandoned History’s two-part coverage of the Chrysler UltraDrive transmission. Within the comments was a request for more transmission coverage of an equally abandoned nature. Let it be so! Come along as we discuss the vast automatically shifted expanse that was the Turbo-Hydramatic transmission family, by General Motors.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy