Man Set on Fire in Downtown L.A.; Suspect Sought

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A man was set on fire by a woman early today at a bus stop in the downtown Los Angeles area and was being sought by police.

The incident occurred about 1 a.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Flower Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

According to police, the woman threw a cup with an ``accelerant'' at the man and set the liquid on fire.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he was in stable condition. A motive for the crime was not known. The woman reportedly is homeless.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.