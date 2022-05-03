ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

This Is The Most Expensive Miami Home On The Market

By Zuri Anderson
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The housing market in the Magic City is always buzzing with modest homes and luxurious locations, but what's the most expensive one on the market?

We looked at Zillow and searched for homes currently listed for sale in the Miami area. After sorting the prices from highest to lowest, a massive property in the Brickell neighborhood claimed the top spot.

Selling for a whopping $150 million, this estate comes with two mansions for a total of 12 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms! The listing provides more details about this "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity:

"Miami’s Arsht Estate: a magnificent 4+ acre parcel directly on Biscayne Bay that is comprised of 2 homes, each w/ sweeping views of Key Biscayne, Downtown Miami, & 400’ of water. The main residence, Indian Spring, was built in 1999 & designed for entertaining w/formal living room, Grand Salon, dining room, & Garden Room overlooking the terrace, pool, & bay. It includes a gourmet kitchen, office, 5BR/5BA/4 ½ BA, + 2 BR/2 BA guest suite, 6-car gar & tennis court. Villa Serena was built by W J Bryan in 1913 & has been expertly restored. Astonishing views are captured from the living room, dining room, sitting rooms, primary BR, office, & 2nd floor BRs. Across the lush grounds find a 2-BR guesthouse atop a 3-car gar. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity in the heart of Miami.

For potential buyers, you would have to $834,195 per month to own this home, according to Zillow .

Click HERE for more details about this estate and a photo gallery.

L. Cane

The Best Places to Retire in Florida, According to Southern Living

Florida has been a popular destination for retirees for decades. There's arguably much to like - warm weather, the lack of a state income tax, many amenities and theme parks, and beautiful natural surroundings such as beaches, trails, and parks. The weather arguably allows for a generous amount of time spent outdoors in a more laid-back lifestyle than one might experience in other states.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities Where People Are Moving To

The pandemic saw many people pack up and move to new locations. The ability to work remotely gave people additional options, and many took full advantage of this. According to the moving company PODS, even as the pandemic slows, people are still moving. And many of them prefer the southeastern part of the United States, particularly Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Carla St. Louis

In Need of Soul Food? Try These 4 Restaurants in Miami--Where You Might Spot a Celebrity

Soul food, an African-American form of cooking that originated from the South, is a staple in Miami. These four restaurants specialize in its American and/or Caribbean forms. Bar One - Housed on the marina, this eatery promises two things–awesome views of the water, and a menu filled with impressive meat and seafood entrees reminiscent of the Caribbean. Its menu of oxtails, lobster, lamb chops, and reflects the eclectic vibes of Miami. Owned by Peter Bailey, the ex-husband of Cynthia Bailey, an alum of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, the establishment is known to attract a few reality stars and artists.
MIAMI, FL
