Supreme Court set to overturn Roe v. Wade, leaked draft shows

Cover picture for the articleA draft of a Supreme Court decision leaked by Politico appears to...

Palm Beach Daily News

Letters: Court's Roe decision will hurt women

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it won't matter what a woman or girl believes about abortion. If she finds herself in an untenable position, she will be desperate enough to find someone to terminate her pregnancy. As an RN in the ‘50s and early ‘60s, before Roe v. Wade became the law, I saw my share of desperate women and young girls near death from losing so much blood because they had an illegal abortion. We don’t want go back to those days when desperate women and girls risked their lives by allowing someone with no medical expertise insert unsterile objects into them to terminate their pregnancies. The Court needs to listen to us.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
