Supreme Court set to overturn Roe v. Wade, leaked draft shows

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it won't matter what a woman or girl believes about abortion. If she finds herself in an untenable position, she will be desperate enough to find someone to terminate her pregnancy. As an RN in the ‘50s and early ‘60s, before Roe v. Wade became the law, I saw my share of desperate women and young girls near death from losing so much blood because they had an illegal abortion. We don’t want go back to those days when desperate women and girls risked their lives by allowing someone with no medical expertise insert unsterile objects into them to terminate their pregnancies. The Court needs to listen to us.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO