PEBB ENTERPRISES AND BANYAN DEVELOPMENT ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT PORTFOLIO AT THE RESEARCH PARK AT FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY®
PEBB Enterprises and joint venture partner Banyan Development closed another major office acquisition in the companies’ home base of Boca Raton. The venture paid $37.5 million for a long-term ground leasehold interest position in the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University®, consisting of a portfolio of seven multi-tenant office buildings totaling...www.bdb.org
