Boca Raton, FL

PEBB ENTERPRISES AND BANYAN DEVELOPMENT ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT PORTFOLIO AT THE RESEARCH PARK AT FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY®

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEBB Enterprises and joint venture partner Banyan Development closed another major office acquisition in the companies’ home base of Boca Raton. The venture paid $37.5 million for a long-term ground leasehold interest position in the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University®, consisting of a portfolio of seven multi-tenant office buildings totaling...

The Independent

11-foot hammerhead shark washes ashore on Florida beach

Beachgoers in south Florida were greeted by a foreboding scene earlier this month when an 11-foot hammerhead shark was discovered washed ashore in the early hours of the morning, Local 10 News reported.The female shark’s corpse was found at Pompano Beach, located just north of Fort Lauderdale, on 6 April, the news station reported.Reactions gathered from witnesses on the beach who had the misfortune of stumbling onto the scene featured a mixture of emotions, with some feeling awe while others took to mourning the great animal’s death.“You never want to see an animal this big laying on the beach,”...
WILDLIFE
L. Cane

Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities Where People Are Moving To

The pandemic saw many people pack up and move to new locations. The ability to work remotely gave people additional options, and many took full advantage of this. According to the moving company PODS, even as the pandemic slows, people are still moving. And many of them prefer the southeastern part of the United States, particularly Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Best Places to Retire in Florida, According to Southern Living

Florida has been a popular destination for retirees for decades. There's arguably much to like - warm weather, the lack of a state income tax, many amenities and theme parks, and beautiful natural surroundings such as beaches, trails, and parks. The weather arguably allows for a generous amount of time spent outdoors in a more laid-back lifestyle than one might experience in other states.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Experts Urge South Florida Residents To Have A Plan, Not Be Complacent Ahead Of Hurricane Season

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) — Five years after Hurricane Irma destroyed her big Pine Key Home, Piper Steffen has started over. The storm was a life-altering event, but Steffen pushed forward. She opened Piper Gallery and Studio in the Hillsboro Inlet Plaza off A1A in Pompano Beach, which had been her lifelong dream. The gallery features works of local artists and classes for aspiring Picassos. It wasn’t exactly the life she planned. Steffen grew up in Fort Lauderdale and lived through many storms as a child. “My dad’s attitude was prepare as best you can and ride it out.” But nothing could prepare her for the devastation...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Florida

Whether you're a first-time visitor to Florida or have been to the state many times, you'll want to know where to start. St. Augustine is for you if you want to see authentic colonial architecture. This historic town was built in 1565 by the Spanish and is the oldest continuously occupied European settlement in the U.S.
FLORIDA STATE
mansionglobal.com

Tampa Bay Rays Co-Owner Scores $31.5 Million for Miami Beach Home

A Miami Beach home has sold for $31.5 million. Tampa Bay Rays co-owner Randy Frankel has sold his waterfront Miami Beach home for $31.5 million in an off-market transaction, according to Marko Gojanovic of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, who represented Mr. Frankel. The seven-bedroom, roughly 8,500-square-foot house is one...
REAL ESTATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

On the right track: Wrongfully convicted man is freed after 31 years in prison. Brightline grants his wish for a train ride, as honorary conductor

Thomas Raynard James officially became a free man on April 27, when a judge vacated his life sentence from a 1991 murder conviction. He was 23 when he faced a first-degree murder charge, accused of killing a Coconut Grove man in a 1990 robbery attempt. He’s been in prison 31 years. But the victim’s stepdaughter, who identified James as the robber, last month recanted her eyewitness testimony. ...
MIAMI, FL
NewPelican

Gonzales announces run for Florida House Seat 100

Oakland Park – Linda Thompson Gonzales announced her Florida House candidacy Friday at Cyth & Co. coffee shop. This will be her second attempt to win the coastal district which runs from Fort Lauderdale to the Palm Beach County line and was formerly District 93. With the legislature redrawing district maps in a special session last month, those voters are now in District 100 and are, according to Gonzales’ campaign staff, one third Democrat, one third Republican and one third no party affiliation, what she calls “a true microcosm of Florida.”
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida’s most dynamic real estate ZIP codes have shifted, and their values are soaring

With mortgage rates rising and home prices soaring, homebuyers are turning to more affordable areas for home purchases, according to new data. Opendoor, a digital platform for selling residential real estate, analyzed ZIP codes in South Florida to see where the most single-family home transactions took place within a 90-day period of listing from Jan. 1 to March 31 in 2022. Compared to data ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Eater

The 12 Best Hotel Restaurants in Palm Beach County

Hotel restaurants have transformed from fussy affairs with predictable menus to coveted rooms where bigger budgets have been able to lure top talent. Here are some worth checking out in Palm Beach County. Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically. 1. Honeybelle at PGA National Resort. Copy Link. 400...
