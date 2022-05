EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas Board of Regents officially approved the contract extensions for UTEP football coach Dana Dimel and volleyball coach Ben Wallis in a meeting on Thursday. Dimel’s original contract with the Miners was set to expire at the end of the 2022 season. He received a two-year extension […]

