Jazmyn Simon talks new children’s book, gets surprise from family

Richard Gere honored his pal Eric Ripert and the world-renowned chef’s wife, Sandra Ripert, at City Harvest’s 2022 gala Tuesday. Gere told the crowd at Cipriani 42nd Street that Eric introduced him to the food rescue nonprofit and described the legendary Le Bernardin chef as one of the most generous people he has ever met. “He’s been a part of [City Harvest], I think, since ’97 when we became friends,” the actor said. “This is what he was doing in the world to give back, and I was very thankful that he brought me into this … and it’s enriched my life,” he...

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO