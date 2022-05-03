Jazmyn Simon talks new children’s book, gets surprise from family

Image Source: Getty / Rich Fury and Gilbert Carrasquillo. Love is in the air for Kaley Cuoco. "The Flight Attendant" star and "Ozark" actor Tom Pelphrey confirmed their new relationship on May 3, sharing loved-up photos on Instagram. Cuoco posted a gallery of snaps from what appears to be a mountain vacation — including a selfie of Pelphrey kissing her cheek — captioning it, "Life lately . . . 'the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.'" Meanwhile, Pelphrey posted two Polaroids of them smiling and making silly faces together (seen below), with a lengthy, poetic caption about being "saved" by someone.
Comments / 0