Jazmyn Simon talks new children’s book, gets surprise from family

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor and author Jazmyn Simon joins Hoda Kotb and guest co-host Yvonne Orji...

Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
Yvonne Orji
Hoda Kotb
Page Six

Richard Gere honors chef Eric Ripert and Sandra Ripert at City Harvest gala

Richard Gere honored his pal Eric Ripert and the world-renowned chef’s wife, Sandra Ripert, at City Harvest’s 2022 gala Tuesday. Gere told the crowd at Cipriani 42nd Street that Eric introduced him to the food rescue nonprofit and described the legendary Le Bernardin chef as one of the most generous people he has ever met. “He’s been a part of [City Harvest], I think, since ’97 when we became friends,” the actor said. “This is what he was doing in the world to give back, and I was very thankful that he brought me into this … and it’s enriched my life,” he...
purewow.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Several Throwback Pics with Her Mom & Sisters

Tracee Ellis Ross is taking a trip down memory lane, complete with meme-worthy pics and snaps of her mother, Diana Ross. On her Instagram Stories, the Black-ish actress shared a series of rare throwback photos that were originally posted by Mother Tongue Magazine. And among them was an iconic Ebony magazine cover from 1973, featuring a pic of Diana in swimwear as she holds Tracee and her sister, Rhonda. Tracee captioned the pic, "Yup that's a teeny ME!"
POPSUGAR

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Confirm Relationship With Loved-Up Vacation Photos

Image Source: Getty / Rich Fury and Gilbert Carrasquillo. Love is in the air for Kaley Cuoco. "The Flight Attendant" star and "Ozark" actor Tom Pelphrey confirmed their new relationship on May 3, sharing loved-up photos on Instagram. Cuoco posted a gallery of snaps from what appears to be a mountain vacation — including a selfie of Pelphrey kissing her cheek — captioning it, "Life lately . . . 'the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.'" Meanwhile, Pelphrey posted two Polaroids of them smiling and making silly faces together (seen below), with a lengthy, poetic caption about being "saved" by someone.
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Reveals Secret To 20 Years Of Marriage: ‘Two Bathroom Sinks & A Lot Of Kissing’

Julia Roberts has an Oscar, three children, and an adoring husband, but none of it has come easily, and now she’s revealing how they’ve made it last for over 20 years. Julia married Daniel Moder on July 4, 2002, and she says they’ll celebrate their twentieth anniversary with “more kissing” according to an interview with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle. It turns out that Julia and Danny’s secret to relationship success is simple but important. “Two bathroom sinks and a lot of kissing,” she said.
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
