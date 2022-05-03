Domirican actress Isabella Ferreira stars in Hulu’s new LGBTQ-friendly rom-com ‘Crush’

Hulu’s new LGBTQ-friendly rom-com, Crush , tells the story of a young girl, who aspires to be an artist, but is forced to join her high school track team. According to the synopsis, she uses it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she has had a crush on for a long time; however, she unexpectedly falls in love with another person from the same team.

The show stars young Latina actress Isabella Ferreira in the role of Gabriella, the team captain and the love interest of Paige ( Rowan Blanchard ). “I am very grateful and blessed to be able to have the opportunities that I have had, to be able to represent, first of all, Latinos and also the LGBTQ community,” said Ferreira in an interview with NBC .

According to the 19-year-old Dominican and Puerto Rican descent star, her character left her with valuable lessons that she will apply in her career and personal life. “The most is probably just learning how to be more confident in myself and kind of doing things for myself as opposed to thinking about what others are thinking about me because, at the end of the day, you’re going to get the attention of whoever,” she told The Wrap .

“But at the end of the day, you only have yourself. So I think I’m just learning how to be a little bit more confident in myself and probably areas about myself that I may not have been so confident in before,” the rising star added.

The cast also includes Auli’i Cravalho . Sammi Cohen is the series director. The Philadelphia native also starred in the LGBTQ+ project Love, Victor .