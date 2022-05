By Amanda Jean Stevenson, University of Colorado Boulder A Texas law bans nearly all abortions, and other states have indicated that they likely will follow suit. But the research is clear that people who want abortions but are unable to get them can suffer a slew of negative consequences for their health and well-being. As […] The post Study shows an abortion ban may lead to a 21% increase in pregnancy-related deaths appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO