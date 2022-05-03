Main Squeeze expanding to Houston

Across the United States, renters are struggling to pay their monthly lease payments. At a time when the majority of renters have been left vulnerable, some landlords are attempting to take advantage of the situation. Kara Perez, a financial expert who goes by the username WeBravelyGo on TikTok, rents her living space in Austin, Texas. When signing her new lease agreement, she realized her landlord had suddenly increased her rent by $885 without prior discussion. As the Texas government does not enforce rent control legislation, Kara has no option but to negotiate her renting terms one-on-one with her landlord. She described her situation in a now-viral TikTok, BoredPanda reports.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO