‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 With Husband Zach

Special delivery! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff gave birth to baby No. 3, a son named Josiah Luke, shared with husband Zach Roloff .

On Tuesday, May 3, the photographer, 30, announced the arrival of her third child , joining older siblings, 4-year-old Jackson and 2-year-old Lilah Ray.

"The best early birthday present a mama could ask for! We love you sweet boy!" the reality starlet gushed, revealing Josiah's birthday is April 30, 2022.

Throughout her pregnancy, Tori was sharing bump photos and motherhood updates . She previously uploaded a video showing her little one nonstop kicking in her belly, posting it on March 9 with the caption, "Oh hi sweet baby!"

In January, Tori kept it real about how she was coping with her physical changes alongside a mirror selfie, admitting that she had good days and not-so-good days that made her focus on self-love.

"Sometimes I struggle with how I look during pregnancy," the now-mom of three admitted, showing her comfortable ensemble for the evening. "This is what I'm wearing to a dinner party because I'm uncomfortable in regular clothes."

Tori highlighted that she was "trying to love" herself amid everything she was accomplishing during her pregnancy, "because our bodies are insane. Right?"

Zach, 31, and Tori were both sent many congratulatory messages when they shared the exciting news that baby No. 3 was on the way in November 2021, weeks after the couple moved from their longtime home in Portland, Oregon, to Washington.

"We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean [Lilah] home from the hospital, countless gatherings and just a whole lot of love," the reality star gushed via Instagram about their relocation. "We will miss Portland but we're so excited for our new adventure in … WASHINGTON!"

Tori and Zach paid $944,000 for their stunning and rustic 3,300-square-foot home sitting on two acres of land, according to a listing viewed by Life & Style . They opted for a four-bedroom, three-bathroom abode in Battle Ground with an expansive renovated kitchen, a wood-burning fireplace and a large backyard.

This time around, the lovebirds decided to wait to find out the sex of their third child . During a quick Q&A on Tori's Instagram Stories back in November, a fan asked if the proud parents were planning on doing a "gender reveal."

"Nope," she replied. "We're going to be surprised!"