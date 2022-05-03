ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tampering Can't Beat Pitt's Culture

By Noah Strackbein
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kNzQP_0fRdbiiJ00

At the end of it, Pitt's culture stands tall every time.

PITTSBURGH -- Everyone is wondering how tampering is allowed in the NCAA and is somehow being overlooked? Well, in the long list of things college sports has ignored, this seems to fit right in. But it's not the end of the world for the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Kenny Pickett didn't return to Pitt because of anything other than the culture. He believed this team had a chance to be something special, and with that, he could become something special. So, he came back... and something special happened.

That won't work for everyone. Jordan Addison is chasing the money - and frankly, you can't disagree with it. $3 million is enough money to make almost all of us get up and leave our current job. Why can't college athletes do it as well?

Leaving isn't an issue. Tampering is, but likely won't be fixed anytime soon. But what Pitt has above anything else, is culture. And culture will persevere.

Pat Narduzzi has created one of the best atmosphere's in college football. It's why he locked up a contract extension and built one of the most dominant defenses in the country. One that keeps adding depth and having upperclassmen stick around until they're out of eligibility.

"We not me" has been screamed throughout the Pitt locker room since Narduzzi arrived. The practice jerseys still say "Team" on the back.

The NCAA has always ignored the little guy, which in this case is a small city in Western Pennsylvania that can't offer million-dollar NIL deals. There are certain things that will forever ring true, though, and building an environment players don't want to leave, keeps them around.

Culture wins every time.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Joey Yellen Transfers to Hawaii

More Details on Jordan Addison

Jordan Addison Could Land $2 Mil NIL Deal at USC

Pat Narduzzi Thought Kenny Pickett Was Drafted by Saints

Pat Narduzzi on What Kenny Pickett Brings to Steelers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Uses 1 Word To Describe Quarterback Competition

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is excited about the quarterback compeition that's set to begin. Tomlin appeared on the Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday and said that it's going to be between Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph. He expects it to be "fierce." "We'll proceed with the knowledge...
PITTSBURGH, PA
College Football HQ

Clemson football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Clemson in the ACC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Clemson football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season. Clemson football 2022 scheduleWeek 1, Sept. 5 at Georgia Tech (Atlanta) Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Furman Week 2, Sept. 17 vs. Louisiana ...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
State
Hawaii State
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Texans Signed Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

It didn't take long for Kevin Hogan to find a new home. The Houston Texans signed the 29-year-old quarterback, whom the Tennessee Titans cut on Saturday after drafting Malik Willis in the third round. Hogan took seven snaps for the Titans last year but has not attempted an NFL pass...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Says He Won't Mentor Rookie

With the 86th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans selected Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. It was a fascinating pick considering Ryan Tannehill is currently their starter. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Tannehill commented on the Titans' newest addition to the quarterback room. Tannehill revealed that he...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Western Pennsylvania#American Football#The Pittsburgh Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
253
Followers
96
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy