Tampering Can't Beat Pitt's Culture

At the end of it, Pitt's culture stands tall every time.

PITTSBURGH -- Everyone is wondering how tampering is allowed in the NCAA and is somehow being overlooked? Well, in the long list of things college sports has ignored, this seems to fit right in. But it's not the end of the world for the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Kenny Pickett didn't return to Pitt because of anything other than the culture. He believed this team had a chance to be something special, and with that, he could become something special. So, he came back... and something special happened.

That won't work for everyone. Jordan Addison is chasing the money - and frankly, you can't disagree with it. $3 million is enough money to make almost all of us get up and leave our current job. Why can't college athletes do it as well?

Leaving isn't an issue. Tampering is, but likely won't be fixed anytime soon. But what Pitt has above anything else, is culture. And culture will persevere.

Pat Narduzzi has created one of the best atmosphere's in college football. It's why he locked up a contract extension and built one of the most dominant defenses in the country. One that keeps adding depth and having upperclassmen stick around until they're out of eligibility.

"We not me" has been screamed throughout the Pitt locker room since Narduzzi arrived. The practice jerseys still say "Team" on the back.

The NCAA has always ignored the little guy, which in this case is a small city in Western Pennsylvania that can't offer million-dollar NIL deals. There are certain things that will forever ring true, though, and building an environment players don't want to leave, keeps them around.

Culture wins every time.

